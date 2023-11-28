Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Roku’s What to Watch makes it easier to find what you like

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Roku has announced the launch of its What to Watch feature, which aims to make it easier for users to find what they like most.

The new features such as What to Watch, along with Continue Watching and Save List, will begin rolling out to Roku streaming players in the next few weeks, with Roku TV models following in the next few months.

With What to Watch, viewers can access a personalised selection of recommendations based on “popular content, subscriptions, and their own viewing habits”. As is the norm with Roku, there aren’t any profiles for viewers to log into, so it’ll present recommendations based on the people watching on that particular device. Roku has said they’ll also take into account the device you’re watching, serving up different content.

Content is derived from “local and global favourites”, which in the UK means Channel 4, Disney+, ITVX, Netflix, My5, Prime Video, and many others.

Continue Watch is a feature you may have seen in other streaming apps and platforms. It functions in much the same manner, presenting users with a way to jump back into content they’re watching to resume TV shows and movies.

The Save List is not necessarily a new feature, but it’s been tweaked to make it easy for users “to quickly access content they’ve tagged to watch later”. Roku also says that with the new Save List users can easily add movies and shows from across the Roku platform.

In the UK Roku has grown to become one of the rising players in the UK market where affordable TVs are concerned, challenging the likes of Samsung and LG with its budget TVs. We’ve liked what we’ve seen from Roku, with TCL Roku RC630K winning our best affordable TV of 2023. We’ll be looking to review the JVC and Sharp models in the coming weeks.

