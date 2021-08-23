Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Replacing a Samsung foldable screen is cheaper than it used to be

Gemma Ryles
It’s good news for any clumsy owners of Samsung’s latest foldable range – the price of screen repair is getting cheaper.

If you’re the proud owner of Samsung’s latest foldable range, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can rest easy knowing that the cost of getting a screen replacement has decreased, but only slightly.

Since the phones themselves sit at a higher price than most, it’s not all that surprising that the screen replacement isn’t all too cheap either.

If you happened to crack the inner screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, that would set you back £435. Meanwhile, if you were unlucky enough to break the inner screen of the Fold 2, that would cost £519, with the front screen being significantly less at £119.

You can check out how much each replacement will cost by using Samsung’s pricing list, but it seems it doesn’t yet have all the newer phone models on there for reference.

The good news is that phone screen replacement used to be much pricer, with GSMArena reporting that the original Fold used to be upwards of $600 (£549 in the UK), so the trend of seeing them become cheaper is a welcome one.

We asked Samsung to comment on the pricing of its screen replacement but have yet to receive a response. We will update this article with any further information as it becomes available.

Samsung has, however, been pushing for Samsung Care+ as of late, which gives you some insurance on your new smartphone.

Anyone preordering the Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 can enjoy free repairs for the first 12 months, but since the repair costs are so steep, it might be worth extending that further. You can get three years of total insurance, with the cost depending on the model of the phone and the length of the contract.

You can check out what Samsung Care+ offers by visiting the website.

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
