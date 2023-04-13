Q Acoustics launches 5000 series speakers for stereo and home cinema set-ups

Another day, another loudspeaker launch. This time it’s the turn of Q Acoustics who have unveiled their brand new stereo and home cinema 5000 series of speakers.

The series sits between award-winning 3000i range and Q Acoustics’ Concept series and consists of bookshelf, floorstanding and centre-channel speakers.

The design takes a few cribs from the Concept series, but new for the 5000 series speakers is Q Acoustics’ Continuous Curved Cone design (pronounced ‘C-cubed’). This new mid-bass driver is made of a “single, smooth, continuous curve profile” that Q Acoustics claims offers excellent dispersion of sound, well-controlled frequency response and smoother integration with tweeter while also allowing for “superior bass dynamics”.

The high-frequency driver has been fully hermetically sealed and mechanically isolated from the baffle to protect against resonances from the mid/bass driver and internal cabinet pressure. Other familiar features include the Point-2-Point (P2P) internal bracing that stiffens the cabinet to minimise lower frequency vibrations as well as help focus the stereo image and improve the soundstage.

Both 5040 and 5050 floorstanding models feature solid aluminium stabilisers with top adjustable spikes for to help adjust the level of the speakers. With this low profile design, you’re also able to place the speakers closer to a back wall if desired.

All speakers are available in four finishes, a list that includes Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood and Holme Oak.

For those interested in creating a home cinema set-up, the 5000 series can form a 5.1 configuration in two ways (the 5010 5.1 version or the 5040 5.1 package). Q Acoustics offers either the slimline 2060S sub or the Q B12 to help assist with the low frequencies.

General availability begins in May, though the 5020 standmount and 5040 floorstanding models are available now and pricing and release date for the 5050 model is yet to be confirmed. Retailers in the UK include buying direct from Q Acoustics as well as Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, Yorkshire AV and Home AV Direct, and in the US, Crutchfield will have exclusive access to the 5000 series. Prices for each loudspeaker is listed in the entries below.

Look out for our review of the 5020 standmount in the coming weeks.

Q Acoustics 5010

credit: Q Acoustics

Type: Bookshelf loudspeaker

RRP: £499 / €649 / $749

Drivers: 110mm mid/bass, 25mm tweeter

Sensitivity: 86.3dB

Frequency response: 56Hz – 30kHz

Nominal impedance: 6 Ω

Recommended amp power: 15 – 90W

Finishes: Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood and Holme Oak

Q Acoustics 5020

credit: Q Acoustics

Type: Standmount loudspeaker

RRP: £599 / €799 / $899

Drivers: 125mm mid/bass, 25 mm tweeter

Sensitivity: 87.9dB

Frequency response: 53Hz – 30kHz

Nominal impedance: 6 Ω

Recommended amp power: 25 – 100W

Finishes: Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood and Holme Oak

Q Acoustics 5040

credit: Q Acoustics

Type: Floorstanding loudspeaker

RRP: £999 / €1,299 / $1,499

Drivers: 125mm mid/bass, 25 mm tweeter

Sensitivity: 86.3dB

Frequency response: 39Hz – 30kHz

Nominal impedance: 6 Ω

Recommended amp power: 25 – 150W

Finishes: Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood and Holme Oak

Q Acoustics 5050

credit: Q Acoustics

Type: Large floorstanding loudspeaker

RRP: £TBC

Drivers: 2 x 150mm mid/bass, 25mm tweeter

Sensitivity: TBC

Frequency response: TBC

Nominal impedance: 6 Ω

Recommended amp power: TBC

Finishes: Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood and Holme Oak

Q Acoustics 5090

credit: Q Acoustics