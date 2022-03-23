PSN is down, making Elden Ring, FIFA and Destiny unplayable online

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation Network (aka PSN) is currently “experiencing issues” after multiple PS5 and PS4 gamers reported network problems.

Games with online features, such as Elden Ring, FIFA, and Destiny, have been reporting multiple issues that are stopping them from playing online.

Looking at the PlayStation Network service status page, we can see that several services are not working as usual, including gaming and social, PlayStation Now and the PlayStation Store.

The first reports of the outage cropped up at around 9am this morning GMT time, according to Toms Guide, with tracking tool DownDetector showing how the outages slowly grew over the course of the day.

As we can see from the graph, the complaints started steadily growing after 10am, with the most reports coming in just before 3pm. Many gamers have also taken to social media to inform Sony workers of the issues.

The people complaining online were also playing games such as Rocket League and Final Fantasy 14, showing how many different titles have been affected.

At the time of writing, people can still log in to their PlayStation account, with some aspects of the network still being functional, such as PlayStation Video and account management.

Some users are reporting that they are able to get into their games without any issue, meaning that these issues may not be affecting every single game. It’s possible that the outage is linked to PS Plus, as games are failing to recognise that players have an active subscription. This means the likes of Fortnite, which doesn’t require a PS Plus subscription, is seemingly still playable online during the outage.

It’s currently unknown whether these issues are linked to the new PS5 and PS5 system update which went live today. Sony has still not commented on the connectivity issues, though we have reached out for a comment and will be sure to update this article if we get a response.

Have you been having issues trying to play games on your PlayStation? Let us know if you’ve been affected on Twitter.