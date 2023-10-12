Polar Vantage V3 smartwatch announced with enhanced tracking

After a three year wait, Polar has announced the Vantage V3 fitness-focused smartwatch with enhanced tracking and an AMOLED display.

It was way back in 2020 when the Polar Vantage V2 hit the market. We like it quite a lot, to the tune of a 4-star review calling it “a very competent tracker that will meet even the most hardcore of athlete’s needs”.

Now Polar has finally gotten around to a follow-up in the Polar Vantage V3.

The key addition this time around appears to be a new sensor fusion platform called Polar Elixir, which can measure more biomarkers than ever before. These include heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, and an electrocardiogram (ECG) reading.

Polar stresses that these measurements shouldn’t be used for medical purposes, but they can provide additional data points for your training regime.

Besides this increased sensitivity, the Polar Vantage V3 also benefits from a new design language that’s apparently inspired by Polar’s Nordic heritage. It packs a polished aluminium bezel and a set of rugged buttons that are designed to be usable with gloves on.

You also get an AMOLED screen this time around, rather than the V2’s LCD. It’s been brought closer to the edges of the watch for 35% more viewable area than the V2.

For the first time in a Polar watch, the Vantage V3 is compatible with regular 22mm watch straps, so you can change up your look without any adapters.

The three year gap appears to have done wonders for the Vantage V3’s performance and stamina, with a 129% faster and more efficient processor allied to a bigger battery. You can expect up to 53 hours of training time on a single charge, or up to 8 full days of display time.

Away from hardware matters, Polar has introduced its own offline mapping solution. The ability to upload maps to the watch means you can leave your phone behind and still track your runs. More precise dual-frequency GPS should help with that too.

Needless to say, Polar has you covered whatever your workout or sport, with 150 built-in sports. You also get what Polar claims to be “the most comprehensive suite of sleep tracking and pro-level recovery tools on the market”.

The Polar Vantage V3 is available to pre-order now in three Night Black, Sky Blue, and Sunrise Apricot. Prices start from £519. You can also buy it in a set that includes Polar’s H10 heart rate monitor for £559.