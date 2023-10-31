PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds release date set for December

Sony has finally announced the release date for its PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, as well as the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and it’s just over a month away.

The company has issued an update to its original PlayStation Blog announcement from back in August. In it, the company announces that the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available to pre-order from November 10.

However, the actual release date for these two audio devices differs quite a lot. The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will launch on December 6, while the Pulse Elite wireless headset will hit on February 21, 2024.

It seems the Pulse Explore will only be hitting select markets in December, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The Pulse Elite might be arriving months later, but it’ll be hitting “most global markets” when it does – or at least across the ensuing month.

Sony will also make a standalone PlayStation Link USB Adapter available for purchase from December 6, at a price of £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99.

PlayStation Link is Sony’s new wireless audio tech that supports low latency, lossless audio, and easy device-switching.

A previous update to this blog post revealed that the PlayStation Portal remote player – Sony’s somewhat controversial new handheld that lets you stream PS5 games – will be launching on November 15. At £200 it kind of looks like a bit of a rip-off, but we still want it.