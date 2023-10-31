Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds release date set for December

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony has finally announced the release date for its PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, as well as the Pulse Elite wireless headset, and it’s just over a month away.

The company has issued an update to its original PlayStation Blog announcement from back in August. In it, the company announces that the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite wireless headset will be available to pre-order from November 10.

However, the actual release date for these two audio devices differs quite a lot. The  Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will launch on December 6, while the Pulse Elite wireless headset will hit on February 21, 2024.

It seems the Pulse Explore will only be hitting select markets in December, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The Pulse Elite might be arriving months later, but it’ll be hitting “most global markets” when it does – or at least across the ensuing month.

Sony will also make a standalone PlayStation Link USB Adapter available for purchase from December 6, at a price of £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99.

PlayStation Link is Sony’s new wireless audio tech that supports low latency, lossless audio, and easy device-switching.

A previous update to this blog post revealed that the PlayStation Portal remote player – Sony’s somewhat controversial new handheld that lets you stream PS5 games – will be launching on November 15. At £200 it kind of looks like a bit of a rip-off, but we still want it.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

