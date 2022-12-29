PlayStation Plus January games see you become a Jedi and deal with the Fallout

If you just snagged a Sony PS5, a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription is a great way to play some games while you build up your library.

December’s games are still available and January’s titles, which free for members have just been announced. Those who subscribe to the Essential tier (as well as the Extra and Premium tiers) will be able to download Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order shooter, the Fallout 76 RPG, and the platformer Axiom Verge 2.

All of the games are available on January 3, while there’ll be games for Extra and Premium subscribers announced soon.

Jedi: Fallen Order is a particular highlight for those who haven’t played it yet. One of the best single-player Star Wars games of the modern era, it’s a nice antidote to the eras of multiplayer-centric Star Wars: Battlefront games.

We loved the joyous combat, the large scale cinematic fights, the pulse-raising boss fights and the breathtaking traversal sequences. And acquiring Jedi skills as you progress through the challenges is a neat way to learn. It’s been around a while now, but with Jedi Survivor on the way, it’ll be a good primer.

Fallout 76 sees you return to the nuclear wasteland with the goal of teamwork in mind, although, invariably, fighting tends to break out. The launch was far from smooth, but the Wastelanders update in 2022 shored things up somewhat.

Finally, Axiom Verge 2 enables gamers to explore “two connected worlds, wield ancient tech and question reality in this explorative platformer sequel, which expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities and gameplay,” a post on the PlayStation blog explains.

December’s games, Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant are available until January 2.