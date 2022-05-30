Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Everything you need to know

It’s been a long three years since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launched, and now EA has finally dropped a teaser trailer for the next game, which we now know will be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Starring Cal Kestis – the main protagonist of the last game – and his trusty robot friend BD-1, there isn’t much that we do know about this game, though be sure to bookmark this page, as we will be updating it whenever any new rumours or announcements drop for Jedi: Survivor.

According to EA, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available to play in 2023, though no concrete dates have been set. However, we do know that it is being developed for PS5, PC, Xbox Series X and Series S.

This means that the upcoming sequel will not be available on either Xbox One or PS4, or any other previous-gen console.

Trailers

EA recently revealed a teaser trailer for Jedi: Survivor, showing off Cal Kestis around five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order. While the trailer doesn’t tell us much about the overall game, we can see Cal with a lightsaber in hand, accompanied by his robot sidekick, BD-1.

It seems that Cal is still fighting against the Empire and a Pau’an, though the trailer doesn’t reveal much more. You can check the trailer out just below.

Gameplay

While EA has been pretty tight-lipped about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we know that this sequel takes place five years after the original.

In terms of gameplay, it looks like Jedi: Survivor will stick closely to its predecessor, being a third-person, narrative-driven action-adventure game. Light-saber duels will undoubtedly return, pitting you against a huge variety of monsters, droids and Sith.

Being a sequel, Respawn will likely add in some new gameplay elements, although we’re yet to here about such additions. We’ll make sure to update this article as soon as we find out more.