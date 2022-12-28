What to expect from PlayStation in 2023

OPINION: This was a massive year for PlayStation, with iconic games like God of War Ragnarök and the continued popularity of the PS5 console. But what does Sony have in store for 2023?

We’ve been keeping a close eye on all the news and rumours surrounding Sony and what the company could be planning for next year, and it’s safe to say that 2023 could be a great year for any PlayStation fans.

Without wasting any more time, here is everything we can expect from PlayStation in the next 12 months.

More exclusive games

There are plenty of exciting exclusive games on the horizon but one of the most anticipated titles to drop in 2023 looks to be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is slated to be released in autumn of next year. Both Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales were massive hits, and the sequel seems to feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in starring roles, with plenty of new foes to take on.

Another sequel to grace our screens is Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is actually a PS5 and PSVR2 exclusive, although we will touch more on that later. Call of the Mountain stars a new protagonist, Ryas, and features the same bow-and-arrow combat from the first two titles but with a virtual reality twist.

There are many other PlayStation launch exclusives coming in 2023, including Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Forspoken and Eternights, ensuring that players won’t run out of options when it comes to finding a new title to launch into.

Plus, there are plenty of games coming to the PS5 that are not exclusives, such as Destiny 2: Lightfall, Resident Evil 4 remake, Alan Wake II and many, many more.

The PlayStation VR2 headset

As we’ve already mentioned, the upcoming Horizon Call of the Mountain PS5 exclusive is also only available on the PlayStation VR2, so it’s a good thing that the latest Sony virtual reality headset is also slated for a 2023 release.

This headset is the successor to the first PSVR headset and features all-new Sense controllers that have a larger focus on ergonomics. The controllers include haptic feedback for more immersive gameplay as well as adaptive triggers, with motion sensors and position trackers that should mimic your hand movements more accurately.

The headset itself features a 4K OLED display with an expanded field of view so you can take in your surroundings with ease. Unlike its predecessor, it can be set up with one simple cord that’s connected to the PS5 console, ensuring a more streamlined experience.

Games like Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky and Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge are just some of the games likely supported on the PSVR2 headset, so gamers will have a plethora of choices when it comes to what adventure they want to jump into.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

Sony has finally confirmed that the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller will be released in late January 2023, coming in as the first ultra-customisable controller for the PlayStation 5. It’s worth noting that this controller will not be compatible with the PS4, meaning you will need access to the latest generation console to get in on the action.

The Edge Wireless Controller allows users to remap specific button inputs, replace the stick modules with other designs, swap out the stick caps, switch up the back buttons and more, making it the most personalised controller Sony has ever released.

If you like to play with friends, the multiple controller profile feature means you can all find the setup that works best for you without interfering with anyone’s settings. And the latest USB-C braided cable comes with a lockable connector, so you won’t have to worry about the charger falling out mid-game.

Anyone currently living in the UK or the United States can pre-order their DualSense Edge Wireless Controller right now so you can have the most personalised gaming experience with Sony yet.

The potential release of the PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro

Sony has been particularly cagey about the concept of an upgraded PS5 console releasing next year, but the rumour mill has started up again thanks to some insider gossip. In a Tweet, gaming industry insider Tom Henderson claims that there is a PlayStation 5 with a detachable disk drive test kit in use, and that it “works flawlessly”.

While we should take this rumour with a grain of salt, it’s entirely possible that the latest console could be the PS5 Slim, or even the PS5 Pro. The design of this speculated console aligns it closer with the PS5 Slim, but we can’t be sure yet.

An interview with the Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at Sony, Hideaki Nishino, suggested that Sony may be in the process of creating the PS5 Pro as Nishino hinted that 2023 will be a “very important year” for the PS5, but it’s not clear what hardware he was referencing specifically.

Since the PS5 launched in 2020, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to imagine Sony releasing an updated version of the console and while it seems like we won’t get any more specific details until the new year rolls around, we have our fingers crossed for a 2023 release.