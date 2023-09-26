Pixel 8 Pro tipped to come with free Pixel Watch 2

Google could be set to bundle in a free Pixel Watch 2 with the forthcoming Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

That’s the claim being made by tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, who has posted a massive splurge of seemingly official marketing materials to X/Twitter.

The final post in that lengthy thread shows that you’ll be able to “Pre-order Pixel 8 Pro and get a Pixel Watch 2 on us”. As the tipster clarifies, this banner is for the US market, so it’s not guaranteed that it’ll be offered more widely.

This latter image also seems to confirm previous leaks suggesting that the Pixel 8 pro will be coming in a bold Sky Blue colour, with a Pixel Watch 2 strap to match.

At this point, we know pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of their October 4 ‘unveiling’. Indeed, Google itself appeared to hold up its hands in surrender to the internet leak machine when it issued a Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 reveal (it really was way more than a teaser) a couple of weeks ago.

We’re expecting the Pixel 8 Pro to look and feel a lot like the excellent Pixel 7 Pro, but with a subtly revamped camera module, a much brighter display, and a more powerful Tensor G3 chip inside. The most interesting rumour to emerge recently is that Google is committing to an Apple-trumping seven-year software update plan for the phones.