Pixel 8 could set new standards for Android longevity with 7 years of updates

The next-generation Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch is just a couple of weeks away, with a new leak suggesting these phones could serve users for a long time to come.

According to a purported spec sheet, the Pixel 8 phones could get a whopping seven years of OS, security and feature updates. That’s not necessarily to say all seven of those years will be Android updates.

Currently, the Pixel 7 phone guarantees 5 years of updates for the phone, which includes a minimum of three full Android version updates and a couple of additional years of security updates.

However, the leaked spec sheet published by 91 Mobiles, which complies with plenty of other expected specs, speaks of “seven years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates” for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

However, a promise of seven years across the board would significantly enhance the value proposition of a Pixel phone.

It could finally bring Google’s homegrown phones not just in line with an Apple-style level of enduring support, but beyond it. Currently, the oldest iPhone with iOS 17 support is the 2018 iPhone XR.

Elsewhere in Pixel world today is a suggestion the Pixel 8 Pro would rock a ‘Super Actua Display’ that has no problem handling direct sunlight (via 9to5Google). The same source promises a 120Hz variable refresh rate, with up to 1,600 nits of HDR brightness and 2,400 nits of peak brightness overall. That’d be way up from the 1,000/1,500 nits promised by the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google is hosting the Pixel 8 release on October 4 with pre-orders expected to open following the event.