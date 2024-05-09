Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro toughens up one of the best smartwatches around

Mobvoi has announced the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, an altogether tougher take on last year’s excellent Wear OS smartwatch.

As the name suggests, the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is closely related to the TicWatch Pro 5, but with a little extra – you guessed it – endurance. At least from a physical perspective.

It runs on the same Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, together with the same 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Despite what that name might suggest, it also packs the same 628 mAh battery.

Not that the latter is remotely an issue. Together with a unique 1.43-inch dual-display (which switches between punchy OLED and efficient ULP), the TicWatch Pro 5 was capable of truly epic battery life – we’re talking several days on a single charge.

Where Mobvoi has made improvements is with the external build. The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro has a new sapphire crystal display that’s way more resistant to nicks and scratches than before.

It also gains new reinforced bezel curves, so the area immediately around that new glass is also tougher. The body itself is formed from the same 7000-series aluminum and nylon as before, but it’s fractionally slimmer overall at 11.95mm (vs 12.2mm). The rotating crown is now bigger and more ergonomically crafted.

Mobvoi has swapped out the TicWatch Pro 5’s silicone band for a sportier “Fluororubber” one.

These are relatively minor embellishments to an already superb smartwatch, so it’s good to see that Mobvoi is keeping the pricing the same. It’s available to buy now at £329.99 / $349.99.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

