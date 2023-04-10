Pixel 6a render leak shows off fetching sky blue hue

Google is likely just weeks away from announcing the Pixel 7a mid-range smartphone and it looks like it’ll be available in a fetching new shade of sky blue.

A newly-published purported render shows a light blue casing with the requisite matching on-display app icons. We’ve heard this colour might be on the way before – with matching Pixel Buds no less.

The images, published by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, appear to show some slight design changes from the Pixel 6a.

The camera bar is a little lower and has a matte metal finish with a cutout for the lenses. If accurate, that would more closely resemble the design of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series. The leaked images also show black and white versions of the device too, so there’ll be plenty for Pixel 7a fanciers to choose from.

Image credit: MySmartPrice / @OnLeaks

The Pixel 7a is expected to be announced at or around the Google I/O keynote on May 10 and is likely to include the second generation Google Tensor processor. It’s also expected to include a 6.1-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

There’s also rumoured to be a 64-megapixel Sony main sensor joined by a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera. There’ll be 5W wireless charging too, according to the latest leaks and rumours.

We’d imagine the Pixel 7a will cost around the same £399 we’ve become accustomed to for Google’s second-tier phones. What are you hoping Google will product when it announces the Pixel 6a successor in the weeks to come? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.