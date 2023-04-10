Pixel 6a render leak shows off fetching sky blue hue
Google is likely just weeks away from announcing the Pixel 7a mid-range smartphone and it looks like it’ll be available in a fetching new shade of sky blue.
A newly-published purported render shows a light blue casing with the requisite matching on-display app icons. We’ve heard this colour might be on the way before – with matching Pixel Buds no less.
The images, published by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, appear to show some slight design changes from the Pixel 6a.
The camera bar is a little lower and has a matte metal finish with a cutout for the lenses. If accurate, that would more closely resemble the design of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series. The leaked images also show black and white versions of the device too, so there’ll be plenty for Pixel 7a fanciers to choose from.
The Pixel 7a is expected to be announced at or around the Google I/O keynote on May 10 and is likely to include the second generation Google Tensor processor. It’s also expected to include a 6.1-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
There’s also rumoured to be a 64-megapixel Sony main sensor joined by a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera. There’ll be 5W wireless charging too, according to the latest leaks and rumours.
We’d imagine the Pixel 7a will cost around the same £399 we’ve become accustomed to for Google’s second-tier phones. What are you hoping Google will product when it announces the Pixel 6a successor in the weeks to come? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.