 large image

Google I/O 2023 announced for May 10 with ‘limited live audience’

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has announced that its next major annual event, Google I/O 2023, will take place on May 10.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced the news over on Twitter, while the official Google I/O website now up and running.

Delving into the latter web page, the company reveals that its Google I/0 2023 event “will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience”. Naturally, it’ll be “open to everyone online”. Registration for the event is already open and is free of cost.

As ever, one of the major announcements at Google I/O 2023 will be the next version of the Android OS, which this year falls to Android 14. However, you can also expect a heavy focus on AI following the recent success of ChatGPT, which has left Google scrambling to respond.

Make no mistake, Google’s position as the king of web search is under threat, and the company is rattled. The company’s instant, reactive response was the release of its own Bard AI chatbot, but the product has evidently been rushed to market.

Besides expecting a lot of talk of how it’s on top of this whole AI thing, we could see the launch of the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023. The follow-up to the Pixel 6a will be another tempting mid-range option, no doubt, with a camera that punches well above its weight.

Perhaps more exciting is the possibility of a Pixel Fold announcement. Google’s on-again, off-again foldable debut has been a mainstay of the rumour mill for what feels like years now.

There’s always the small matter of the Pixel Tablet, which was teased at Google I/O 2022, and then hasn’t been seen from since.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

