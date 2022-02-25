Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro: What are the big improvements?

Oppo has just unveiled its latest flagship phone, the Find X5 Pro. Does this device leave its predecessor in the dust, or is it a damp squib?

Last year, we named the Oppo Find X3 Pro as one of the best phones you could buy, thanks to its brilliant screen and excellent design.

Now its successor, the Find X5 Pro is here; but is it really a solid improvement, or rather just an incremental upgrade? Here’s the full lowdown on the two devices, side by side, so you can make your decision.

Design and Screen

The design of the two handsets is relatively similar, with both offering smooth curves that make the devices comfortable and easy to hold. We did find the glossy finish of the X5 Pro a little less appealing than the matte option for the X3 Pro, purely because of the amount of fingerprints it picks up, but that’s always a matter of taste for the customer.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

The X3 Pro and X5 Pro both have impressive displays, with the pair using 6.7-inch LTPO panels with 1440×3216 resolutions. However, while the two have a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, its variability is significantly different from device to device. The Find X3 Pro can hop between a few different settings, but the X5 Pro is not only completely fluid between 1Hz and the maximum, but it also can make different areas of its screen vary the rate depending on the task being undertaken on each part of the screen.

Camera

The camera system of both devices eschews the approach taken by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which concentrates on zoom performance, and instead prioritises wide and ultrawide performance. Just take a look at the comparison table below to see the similar approach that Oppo has stuck with year-on-year:

Rear Camera System Front Camera System Oppo Find X3 Pro 50MP wide + 13MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide + 3MP microscope 32MP wide Oppo Find X5 Pro 50MP wide + 13MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide 32MP wide

We were very impressed by the camera on the X3 Pro, which delivered bright and punchy images with excellent detail and even fared well in lowlight conditions too. This handset had a quirky 3-megapixel Microlens with 60x magnification lens as well, but that’s missing from the newer version.

Oppo Find X3 Pro camera module

We’ve not yet had enough hands-on time with the X5 Pro’s camera to give a final verdict, but from the initial snaps we’ve taken, we’re once again impressed by daytime and night-time shots. This one was made in partnership with Hasselblad, but we’ve yet to ascertain what real difference this has made apart from a few tweaks to how the app looks.

Performance

We were impressed by the performance of the X3 Pro when we took it to task, finding all video games we played to be smooth and responsive and there to be no lag whatsoever when undertaking less-demanding activities. That’s thanks to the impressive combo of a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a whopping 12GB of RAM.

The X5 Pro is similarly jampacked full of top-tier specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and, again, 12GB of RAM. There’s also a hefty chamber in there to better dissipate heat.

Battery is an area of obvious improvement for the X5 Pro, boasting not only a larger 5000mAh battery over the 4500mAh cell of its forerunner, but also more powerful 80W charger, rather than the 65W one that charged the X3 Pro all the way up in only 40 minutes and blew our minds last year. We can’t wait to put these new specs to the test, as it seems like this could be a qualitative upgrade.

Early Verdict

It seems that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is a modest upgrade from its predecessor, with the main changes to be found with the battery and charging system. While there are further tweaks to the screen