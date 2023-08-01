Oops! Activision may have lost some of the best Transformers games ever

When Activision finally gets done with signing over the family farm to Microsoft, it might want to start checking some of the old hard drives lying around the office.

Hasbro, the toy company behind Transformers, says the games publisher has misplaced some of the more popular video games starring the iconic ‘Robots In Disguise’.

Titles from the 2010s, including the celebrated Transformers Fall of Cyberton and War For Cybertron, Rise of the Dark Spark and Transformers: Devastation were pulled from the requisite gaming stores in 2017. That makes them pretty hard to play unless you have the disc editions, which are now inflated in price.

Hasbro is keen to being the titles back to glory and foresees a launch on Xbox Game Pass in the future. That’s if Activision can track them down.

“Sadly, apparently Activision’s not sure what hard drives they’re on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that’s very frustrating,” a member of the Hasbro team told the fansite Transformer World 2005.

“Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they’ll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it’s an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play.”

The discussion centred around the Gamer Edition versions of the Transformers action figures. The loss of the games came to fruition when Hasbro went to Activision to ask about potentially relaunching in sync with the toys. Oops. We can’t imagine that was an easy chat. Hell, we’ve all misplaced documents and photos on random hard drives though, right?