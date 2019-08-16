OnePlus TV: Price, specs, release date and everything else we know

Smartphone maker OnePlus is preparing to release a smart TV. Surprised? You’re definitely not the only one. The Chinese firm, which is behind the likes of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, announced the project in September 2018, and recently confirmed its name: OnePlus TV.

The OnePlus TV is still a bit of a puzzle, but here’s everything we know about it so far.

OnePlus TV release date

OnePlus has been reluctant to tie itself to a firm release date for the OnePlus TV, but we know that it will either arrive in late 2019 or at some point next year.

In December, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told Economic Times that consumers can expect the device to hit the market in 2020. However, we haven’t yet given up hope on a 2019 launch.

“We’ll release it when we’re ready. We’re not as tied to a fixed cycle for it, as it’s our first product in that category, and we just really need to get it right,” co-founder Carl Pei told Trusted Reviews in February 2019.

What we do know is that it’ll be treated to a staggered rollout, and that India − one of OnePlus’ key markets − will be “one of the first markets” to get the device. In the past, OnePlus has offered India-based consumers exclusive access to Avengers- and Star Wars-themed variants of the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6.

Consumers will be able to purchase a OnePlus TV through Amazon.

OnePlus TV price

OnePlus’ success has been built on so-called “flagship-killer” smartphones, which offer high-end specs and features at a significantly lower price than similar smartphones from rival manufacturers. And the OnePlus TV, it seems, will be much the same.

“It will also be a flagship killer, like we do with smartphones, at a very competitive pricing,” Lau said last December. “We see that currently, as one goes down the price points, the picture, sound and build qualities deteriorate. We want to create a seamless Internet experience that creates a true Smart TV, going beyond what is traditional in this space.”

Frustratingly, there’s no context to go along with these comments. As of yet, we have no idea what sort of models the OnePlus TV will be designed to compete with.

OnePlus TV sizes

In August, a submission to the Bluetooth SIG was spotted, revealing a range of sets that, judging by the model numbers, will arrive in a wide range of sizes.

The listing suggests that the OnePlus TV will be available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, and that they’ll be available in India, China and the US. Unfortunately there’s no mention of the UK or other European markets.

It also appears the sets will be based upon LED TV technology, rather than LCD or OLED.

However, the description for the sets lists each of the sets as a “Unique Android TV”. That raises another question. Will the sets run the actual Android TV operating system? Or will it be a version of OnePlus’ Oxygen OS used on the firm’s popular smartphones?

There’ll be no middle ground here because Google doesn’t allow manufacturers to make any changes to the Android TV operating system. Unfortunately there’s not that much more information contained within the submission, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Now brace yourself for a deluge of buzzwords.

“It’ll solve problems for you,” Pei told Trusted Reviews in February. “We’ve seen that people who use smartwatches tend to feel more comfortable with leaving their phone behind when they’re out and about for lunch or on a run, because they can still be in touch with the [digital] world through their smartwatch.

“We think that the future is a multi-screen future. People are no longer tied to a phone itself, but rather the services they use. For instance, Netflix for watching something, or Uber for getting somewhere. It’s only a screen that follows their needs wherever they are, and delivers their needs in the fewest steps possible.

“In the future, we won’t be as tied to a single form factor.”

Pei added: “Maybe in the future you won’t need to open an app to access a certain service or achieve a certain goal. Maybe it’ll all be integrated into the system.”

In a blog post, the company has written: “For most of us, there are four major environments we experience each day: the home, the workplace, the commute, and being on-the-move. The home − perhaps the most important environment experience − is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve.

“With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless – and we are looking forward to the future.”

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More