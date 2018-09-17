OnePlus TV: Smartphone firm reveals surprise smart television plans

Smartphone maker OnePlus has announced plans to build… a smart TV. And no − we’ve already triple-checked − it isn’t April 1.

The Chinese firm, which is behind the likes of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T, has revealed that it is hard at work on a brand new project: OnePlus TV. Surprised? You’re definitely not the only one.

“We believe your TV has the potential to be so much more than where you watch your favorite shows,” wrote OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who will lead both the OnePlus smartphone and TV divisions, in a buzzword-packed blog post.

“Since 2013, we have focused on building the best smartphone possible. In the process, our team and community have learned a tremendous amount about software, hardware, design, product development, and delivering on the best possible user experience. These efforts − all of those long nights and weekends in the office contributed by this team and community have paved an excellent foundation on which to build the OnePlus TV experience.”

The post continues: “Before the OnePlus One launched, our community grew from a few dozen to tens of thousands of friends from around the world. Everyone was united by the possibility of building a product that would change the game. Today, there are over 5 million OnePlus community members from 196 countries and regions from around the world. We hope each of you can join us again in building something truly special together.

“This is a huge step in the OnePlus journey, but like each step along the way, one that we have taken with intense consideration and deliberation. There is great challenge in pushing new boundaries in technology and innovation, but even greater fulfillment in meeting people around the world impacted by our products every day. Here’s to taking the next step together.”

The company has provided few other details, but describes the moves as a “natural extension”, and says it wants to “address gaps in the television industry”.

“For most of us, there are four major environments we experience each day: the home, the workplace, the commute, and being on-the-move. The home − perhaps the most important environment experience − is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve.

“With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless – and we are looking forward to the future.”

The firm is expected to launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 6T, on October 17.

