OnePlus Open promises to reset the foldable conversation

OnePlus has finally announced its much rumoured full-sized foldable phone, the OnePlus Open.

The Oppo-owned brand is describing its foldable debut as “a true replacement for single-display flagship phablets” in a way that previous foldables haven’t managed to achieve. It’s aiming to do so in two key ways: with a relatively slim and light design, and with an uncompromised camera set-up.

In terms of the design, the OnePlus Open will look broadly familiar to anyone who’s seen a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold – or any other full-sized foldable for that matter. But the OnePlus Open boasts a 5.8mm-thick body when open, and with a weight of 245g. That’s slimmer and lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and is as slim as and significantly lighter than the Google Pixel Fold.

Continuing OnePlus’s recent knack with green options, the OnePlus Open will come in an Emerald Dusk option. In terms of the design, OnePlus boasts of a matte-frosted glass rear that uses micro-beads on a textured surface to shimmer according to the angle you’re holding it at.

While OnePlus has confirmed that parent company Oppo will also be using this same basic design, only the Open gets the brand’s signature alert slider, which has here been enlarged and positioned lower for easy one-handed access.

The OnePlus Open’s Flexion Hinge is said to be much simpler and thus more robust than previous foldables, with just 69 parts used rather than the industry standard of more than a hundred. The result: it’s been passed as suitable for more than 100 folds a day for 10 years.

As for the other major part of this equation, OnePlus has once again gotten Hasselblad on board to supply its image science. This is allied to a brand new 48MP 1/1.43-inch SONY LYTIA-T808 primary camera, backed by OIS. This new sensor’s “Pixel Stacked” nature lets in more light within a smaller footprint.

OnePlus has paired this main sensor with a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with a claimed “6x in-sensor lossless zoom” and OIS. You also get a 48MP ultra-wide with autofocus, as well as a pair of selfie cameras – a 20MP unit on the main display, and a 32MP camera on the cover screen.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Open gives you a pair of displays, with a 7.82-inch main display on the inside and a 6.31-inch external screen. Both are 2K 120Hz fluid AMOLED ProXDR displays, and the external screen can hit a whopping 2800 nits peak brightness, or 1400 nits in high brightness mode.

That external screen is covered in Ceramic Guard, which is said to be 20% more impact-resistant than Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Which sounds rather ‘Apple Ceramic Shield’ to us.

The OnePlus Open runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and is packed with 512GB of storage as standard. It’ll run OxygenOS 13.2 out of the box, with OnePlus’s Open Canvass providing bolstered multi-window efficiency. The brand claims it can run 95% of mainstream apps without forcing any weird visual anomalies.

In terms of stamina you’re looking at a 4,805mAh battery, while the OnePlus Open will be bundled with a 67W SUPERVOOC charger.

The OnePlus Open will go on sale in the UK and other markets from October 26, at a price of £1599 / $1699 USD / €1799. Pre-orders on the OnePlus website open on October 20.