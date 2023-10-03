Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Open foldable confirmed to be same as new Oppo foldable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s been confirmed that the forthcoming OnePlus Open foldable will be nigh-on identical to a forthcoming Oppo phone.

In an email announcement, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company is about set to launch a full-sized foldable phone, and that it’ll be called the OnePlus Open.

What’s more interesting is the reveal that this OnePlus Open will have an identical sibling under the Oppo brand. Oppo, in case you missed it, is now the parent company of OnePlus, with the latter essentially now serving as a sub-brand.

From the comments made by Lau in the announcement, these two foldable phones will launch in completely different markets. Given that Oppo has appeared to be in some form of partial retreat from Western markets of late, we’d guess that the OnePlus Open will be the one selected for the UK and Europe.

The Oppo Find N2 (pictured) didn’t launch here at all, and it’s a fair bet that the OnePlus Open’s twin will be the Oppo Find N3. Presumably, that device will once again be headed for the Chinese market.

Of course, the Oppo Find N2 Flip did make an appearance in Western markets – and very good it was too – so this doesn’t necessarily spell the end for Oppo in the UK and Europe. We’d love to see an Oppo Find N3 Flip, though it now seems there’s a good chance we’d be getting it as a OnePlus Open Flip.

There’s been some uncertainty around OnePlus’s UK plans of late, with the OnePlus Nord 3 only making its way here a month after its global launch.

