OnePlus Buds Pro 3 confirmed for January 4 launch

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be unveiling its latest premium true wireless earphones, the Buds Pro 3, on January 4.

The Oppo-owned brand has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to announce the launch of the “OnePlusBuds3” at 14:30 local time on January 4th. Apparently, through this China-only launch, OnePlus is “about to bring a sound quality reduction impact in this price range”.

Naturally there’s a little machine translation magic at play there, but the promise of “flagship sound quality” seems clear enough.

We also get a clear look at the new earphones in two distinct colours, blue and black. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they look a lot like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which we found to have “impressive ANC, very good call quality and good comfort levels” when we reviewed them earlier in 2023.

As 9to5Mac points out, arch leaker Evan Blass recently offered a glimpse at the full in-box provision for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, as well as a seemingly official promotional video outlining some new touch-based volume controls and tap gestures.

At this January 4 event we’re also expecting OnePlus to announce the OnePlus Ace 3, which is the Chinese version of the OnePlus 12R. The Chinese brand confirmed the design of this affordable flagship just the other day.

Here in the West, we’re expecting the OnePlus 12R to take its place alongside the OnePlus 12 at a January 23 global launch event. Presumably the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will also be joining the fun.