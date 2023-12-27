OnePlus 12R design revealed ahead of January launch

OnePlus has unveiled the design of the OnePlus 12R, a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 12 set for a global launch in early 2024.

OnePlus has launched R-series phones in the past, but they’re always been confined to China and India. The 2024 model is going global, with the company set to expand availability of the OnePlus 12R to North America and Europe.

These R models are described as “performance-focused flagships designed to give users the best mobile gaming experience possible”, all at a “highly affordable price”.

The above teaser image, shows the phone in what will be its two available colours: Cool Blue and Iron Gray. Besides the tonal difference, the Cool Blue model will be glossy while the Iron Gray model will sport a matte finish. Both will feature a matte metal frame.

Colours aside, the OnePlus 12R design looks to be in line with the OnePlus 12, as you might expect. There’s a similar camera module that combines a circular motif with a mountain plate that wraps into the metal frame.

The side of the OnePlus 12R will once again see the OnePlus Alert Slider brought into play. The company has seemingly learned its lesson from the OnePlus 10T, which attracted opprobrium when it omitted the signature hardware feature.

Like the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R alert slider has been moved to the left hand edge to facilitate a new integrated antenna system, which apparently leads to “enhanced performance during online gaming sessions”.

Both the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus 12 are set to be released at a special launch event January 23, 2024, at 19:30 IST, which works out to 2PM GMT.