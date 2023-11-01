OnePlus and Sony announce camera sensor partnership for OnePlus 12

OnePlus has announced a unique camera sensor partnership with Sony ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 12.

The Oppo-owned phone maker has taken to Weibo to announce a team-up with Sony. The OnePlus 12 will represent “the world’s premiere of the high-end sensor jointly developed by OnePlus and @SONY Semiconductor – LYTIA” (quotes via machine translation).

Last month’s OnePlus Open (pictured) was notable for being a foldable phone with a genuinely good camera system. That was, in large part, thanks to the adoption of a Sony LYTIA image sensor, which features a stacked configuration to enable boosted light capture in a smaller footprint – perfect for space-constrained phones.

As you might expect, Sony’s latest flagship phone, the Sony Xperia 1 V, also features a main image sensor with a stacked configuration.

While this post doesn’t tell us much about the LYTIA sensor in the OnePlus 12, we do know that it’s going to be a brand new component. Sony, for its part, claims that this OnePlus 12 camera component will be a “jointly developed” high-end sensor.

Previous leaks and rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 12 will feature sweeping improvements to its camera system, led by a new 50MP Sony IMX 9xx main image sensor.

We’re also expecting an improved telephoto camera that goes beyond the puny 2x zoom range of the OnePlus 11, with a 64-megapixel 3x unit tipped. We should also get another solid 50MP ultra-wide.

Expect all to be revealed in December, when the OnePlus 12 is expected to be announced in its native China.