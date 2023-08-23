OnePlus 12 leaked specs suggest sweeping improvements

Specs for the OnePlus 12 have seemingly leaked online, revealing sweeping improvements across every department.

This year’s OnePlus 11 got a headstart on the flagship competition by launching in January, and the OnePlus 12 could be arriving even earlier. Specification and component leaks are already starting to pop up for the company’s 2024 big-hitter.

Established tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to run through the OnePlus 12 specs. Stand outs include a “high-frequency dimming” display with a “new substrate” (via machine translation).

It’ll have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, of course, alongside pretty much every other non-Apple 2024 flagship phone. More noteworthy is that this will come accompanied by either 16 or 24GB of RAM. Capacious.

Another notable spec is the OnePlus 12’s all-new camera set-up, which will apparently be led by a new 50MP Sony IMX 9xx main image sensor. This will be accompanied by a higher-resolution 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP 3x telephoto.

The tipster is also claiming that the battery capacity will receive a bump to 5400mAh, while 100W wired charging will again appear. Also notable is that 50W wireless charging will seemingly make a return, which is welcome after the OnePlus 11 omitted it.

A couple of final extra points include the claim that the OnePlus 12 will pack a “super-sized X-axis motor” for haptics, and a “super-large VC heat dissipation area” to keep it running cool.

It’s worth repeating the caveat made by the tipster that these specs are taken from an engineering sample of the phone, so none of these specs are set in stone. Even so, the OnePlus 12 is shaping up to offer small but potentially meaningful upgrades right across the board.