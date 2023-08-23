Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 12 leaked specs suggest sweeping improvements

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Specs for the OnePlus 12 have seemingly leaked online, revealing sweeping improvements across every department.

This year’s OnePlus 11 got a headstart on the flagship competition by launching in January, and the OnePlus 12 could be arriving even earlier. Specification and component leaks are already starting to pop up for the company’s 2024 big-hitter.

Established tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to run through the OnePlus 12 specs. Stand outs include a “high-frequency dimming” display with a “new substrate” (via machine translation).

It’ll have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, of course, alongside pretty much every other non-Apple 2024 flagship phone. More noteworthy is that this will come accompanied by either 16 or 24GB of RAM. Capacious.

Another notable spec is the OnePlus 12’s all-new camera set-up, which will apparently be led by a new 50MP Sony IMX 9xx main image sensor. This will be accompanied by a higher-resolution 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP 3x telephoto.

The tipster is also claiming that the battery capacity will receive a bump to 5400mAh, while 100W wired charging will again appear. Also notable is that 50W wireless charging will seemingly make a return, which is welcome after the OnePlus 11 omitted it.

A couple of final extra points include the claim that the OnePlus 12 will pack a “super-sized X-axis motor” for haptics, and a “super-large VC heat dissipation area” to keep it running cool.

It’s worth repeating the caveat made by the tipster that these specs are taken from an engineering sample of the phone, so none of these specs are set in stone. Even so, the OnePlus 12 is shaping up to offer small but potentially meaningful upgrades right across the board.

You might like…

Samsung’s 8K Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor hits the UK

Samsung’s 8K Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor hits the UK

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Netflix lets DVD rental customers keep final discs

Netflix lets DVD rental customers keep final discs

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
iOS 17 beta may have leaked a major iPhone 15 Pro feature

iOS 17 beta may have leaked a major iPhone 15 Pro feature

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
iPhone 15 tipped to come with sturdier colour-coded charger cable

iPhone 15 tipped to come with sturdier colour-coded charger cable

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro Max release date expected to lag behind other models

iPhone 15 Pro Max release date expected to lag behind other models

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Samsung app offers iPhone fans a taste of that Galaxy Z Fold 5 life

Samsung app offers iPhone fans a taste of that Galaxy Z Fold 5 life

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.