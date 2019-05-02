OnePlus 7 Pro Price: How much could the new flagship cost?

We’re on tenterhooks waiting for the arrival of OnePlus’ first 2019 smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. With the latter’s top-tier performance already under great speculation, we establish how much it’ll cost and how it’ll compare to like-minded rivals, as well as what it means for OnePlus as a company.

For the first time in the company’s history, OnePlus is planning to unveil multiple devices at its next launch event, scheduled for May 14.

The OnePlus 7 will appear as a series, fronted by a device under the same name, while the highlight is expected to be the all-singing, all-dancing OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Six features we already know about

In much the same way that the recently-launched Oppo Reno 10x Zoom takes the basic premise of the Oppo Reno and augments it with more power and greater imaging capabilities, so too is the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to follow suit when compared to its namesake.

As suggested by mobile technology hearsay specialist Ishan Agarwal, the Pro variant of OnePlus’ next phone is expected to land within the €700 to €900 range. Agarwal cites three SKUs of the OnePlus 7 Pro: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, an 8GB/256GB variant and a 12GB/256GB model that feels reminiscent of the ceramic finish Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus that too boasted excessive amounts of memory and space.

Naturally, the source of this pricing information is completely unfounded but it’s one of the first instances of realistic figures that could set a president for the company.

When OnePlus first burst onto the mobile scene its first phone – the OnePlus One – wasn’t just sought after because of the company’s exclusive invite-only launch strategy, it was also impressively affordable considering the level of fit, finish and specification that it brought to the table.

With each generation, the company has slowly upped the price of its premier device, primarily to facilitate the inclusion of more advanced technologies but also to support a fast-growing company that’s since set its sights on avenues beyond mobile.

Comparing the OnePlus 7 Pro against the competition

The OnePlus One arrived in 2014, priced at just £229, its successor, the OnePlus 2 cost £289, after which the OnePlus 3 initially cost £309 but was swiftly price-bumped to £329 following the arrival of Brexit. There was a notable jump in price with the launch of the OnePlus 5, which started at £449, while the OnePlus 6 came priced at £469.

Finally, the current OnePlus flagship, the 6T, starts at £499, placing it in the firing line of competing rivals (with newer hardware) like Xiaomi’s aggressively-priced Mi 9.

Despite this upward trend, the OnePlus 7 Pro looks to be an anomaly for the brand, with its pricing jumping to comfortably within the same bracket as more traditionally-styled and marketed flagship phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S10 starts at around €899, the even-pricier Huawei P30 Pro can be had from €999 and most competitive of this trio is the Google Pixel 3, coming in at €849.

For the extra money, you buy into a greater pedigree with Samsung, the best phone camera in the business with the Huawei and arguably one of the best all-round user experiences in the Google Pixel 3 (not to mention its camera remains a close second).

OnePlus’ phones have always been compared to some of the best devices out there but when shortcomings have arisen, greater leniency has often been placed on the Chinese phone maker’s handsets, primarily as they’re still undercutting their competitors from a cost perspective.

With the alleged pricing of the OnePlus 7 Pro, this ‘safety blanket’ ceases to exist, meaning the company has to make sure its next flagship is capable of delivering in every conceivable discipline; including its camera – an area that OnePlus devices have always lagged behind in.