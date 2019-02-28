OnePlus raised plenty of eyebrows last September when it revealed plans to launch the OnePlus TV. We’ve heard precious little about the project since the company’s initial announcement, but OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has now shared a few more details about it.

“We did announce that we’re making a television this year. A smart TV. We’ve been thinking about it for a while, and we started looking into what it could look like last year,” Pei told Trusted Reviews at MWC.

“We might not have all the answers for how this category will evolve, but we’re going to take a shot at it this year. We’ll release it when we’re ready. We’re not as tied to a fixed cycle for it, as it’s our first product in that category, and we just really need to get it right.”

And it sounds… sort of like a one-stop-shop for everything. Pei says OnePlus is going all-in on smart features, and that the OnePlus TV will be capable of doing many of the things you’d typically rely on your phone for.

“It’ll solve problems for you,” Pei continued. “We’ve seen that people who use smartwatches tend to feel more comfortable with leaving their phone behind when they’re out and about for lunch or on a run, because they can still be in touch with the [digital] world through their smartwatch.

“We think that the future is a multi-screen future. People are no longer tied to a phone itself, but rather the services they use. For instance, Netflix for watching something, or Uber for getting somewhere. It’s only a screen that follows their needs wherever they are, and delivers their needs in the fewest steps possible.

“In the future, we won’t be as tied to a single form factor.”

But what will make it different to every other smart TV that can run apps and provide access to digital assistants? Back in December, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said: “We don’t want to release something that’s more or less already out there in the market.”

The company has also promised that the OnePlus TV will “address gaps in the television industry”, “be so much more than where you watch your favourite shows”, and “be a flagship killer … at a very competitive pricing”.

Pei, unfortunately, wasn’t ready to spill the beans, but told Trusted Reviews: “Maybe in the future you won’t need to open an app to access a certain service or achieve a certain goal. Maybe it’ll all be integrated into the system.” We’re looking forward to learning more.

