OnePlus 12 announced in China

OnePlus has announced its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 12, in China.

As ever with a high-profile phone like this, we knew much about the OnePlus 12 ahead of its launch, through a combination of leaks and official teasers. Still, the official launch gives us a complete overview of the OnePlus 12 we’ll be getting early next year.

Externally, the OnePlus 12 looks much like the OnePlus 11, with a similar camera module design. OnePlus says that this is “hollow-curved design” is “inspired by luxury watches”. The signature colour here appears to be Flowy Emerald with its “dynamic and ever-changing patterns”, though there are also Black and Silver options.

Water resistance has improved since the OnePlus 11, but only from IP64 to IP65. Most other flagship phones will give you IP68. That’s somewhat curious given the implementation of Rain Water Touch technology, which apparently improves operation of the OnePlus 12 display when your hands are wet.

Talking of which, you’ll be getting a brand-new 6.82-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED LTPO display, the headline feature of which is a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Naturally that relates to HDR content, but OnePlus claims that it’ll otherwise be able to hit 1,600 nits.

The OnePlus 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which will be backed by up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There’s also a new Dual Cryo-velocity Cooling System that reportedly improves cooling for sustained high performance.

OnePlus has included an IR blaster with this year’s model, much like the OnePlus Open, so you can potentially control your TV with the phone.

OnePlus is making big claims about the OnePlus 12’s camera system, with the fourth generation of Hasselblad’s support, a new self-developed HDR algorithm, and a new 50MP Sony LYT808 main image sensor. That’s accompanied by a 64MP OV64B 3X periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide camera.

There’s 100W Supervooc fast wired charging, while the inclusion of 50W Airvooc wireless charging rights a wrong from the OnePlus 11 launch. OnePlus is also including a larger 5400 mAh battery, which is probably just as well given that super-bright display.

OnePlus states that the OnePlus 12 will be coming to global markets in “early 2024”, so we can expect further details – including western pricing – nearer the time. For what it’s worth, the China model starts from 4,299 yuan, which translates to about £480.

Rest assured it’ll cost a lot more than that in the official UK model, given that the OnePlus 11 launched at £729.