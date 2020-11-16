Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti release date, price, specs and performance

Rumours suggest an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card could launch in January, with the specs and performance sandwiched between the existing RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 offerings.

Both HKEPC and renowned leaker @kopite7kimi have confirmed the existence of the RTX 3080 Ti, with the former suggesting the upcoming card will feature 20GB of GDDR6X memory across a 320-bit interface.

HKEPC also claims the RTX 3080 Ti is estimated to cost $999, as Nvidia looks to directly challenge AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

Nvidia is also rumoured to be launching RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics cards, all of which will likely focus on Full HD gaming while offering ray tracing and DLSS support.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti release date

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is rumoured to launch in January 2021. HKEPC cites a Taiwanese board manufacturer as the source of this information.

This would also see the Nvidia graphics card launch just a month after AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT, which makes sense as Nvidia will want to release its competitor as soon as possible.

With Nvidia suffering numerous stock issues when launching the existing 3000 Series graphics cards, it will be important to get your order in for any upcoming Nvidia cards as soon as possible.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti price

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will cost approximately $999 according to HKEPC. This is the exact same price as AMD’s RX 6900 XT, which suggests Nvidia’s challenger will offer a similar performance.

Such a figure would make sense, sitting between the $699 RTX 3080 and the $1499 RTX 3090. There’s no word on UK pricing yet, but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti specs

There are no official specs for the RTX 3080 Ti just yet, but we’ve rounded up all the rumours and leaks from HKEPC and Video Cardz to formulate the below table. Take everything under the RTX 3080 Ti with a pinch of salt for now, as they could well be inaccurate.

RTX 3080 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 Price $1499 $999 £699 Architecture Ampere Ampere Ampere CUDA Cores 10,496 10,496 8704 Memory 24GB G6X 20GB G6X 10GB G6X Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 320-bit TBP 350W 320W 320W

One interesting thing to note here is that the CUDA Core count of the RTX 3080 Ti is identical to the more powerful RTX 3090. However, a fall from 24GB G6X memory to 20GB G6X will undoubtedly mean the former won’t be able to match Nvidia’s very best consumer GPU.

Still, this all suggests the RTX 3080 Ti is more of a weakened version of the RTX 3090 rather than an upgraded RTX 3080, which its name suggests. That said, we’re still missing lots of details here, including clocks speeds and the quantity of Tensor cores.

The only thing that we can guarantee to be accurate is that the rumoured card will be running on Ampere architecture.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti performance

Since Nvidia hasn’t even confirmed the existence of this graphics card yet, it’s difficult to establish how powerful the RTX 3080 Ti will be.

That said, it’s almost guaranteed that it will be capable of a high-end 4K performance, with our own tests showing the weaker RTX 3080 can hit over 100fps for the likes of Control, Doom Eternal and Horizon Zero Dawn at an Ultra HD resolution.

It’s possible that the RTX 3080 Ti will be capable of an entry-level 8K performance, although it’s debatable how beneficial this would be in the short term since few people have 8K compatible hardware in their homes.

