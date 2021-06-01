AMD finally reveals launch date for DLSS rival

During Computex 2021, AMD announced that its FidelityFX Super Resolution software will be made available to the public on 22 June 2021.

FidelityFX Super Resolution (aka FSR) will be AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS, using artificial intelligence and upscaling technology to boost a game’s frame rate performance. AMD suggests 4K games will see see up to a 2x performance boost on average.

AMD gave an example of Godfall running on a RX 6800 XT GPU in 4K with ray tracing activated. The native performance saw the game running at an underwhelming 49fps, but when Super Resolution was turned on, that figure jumped to a whopping 150fps.

This technology will be very useful for running demanding games, especially if you’ve got a low-powered GPU in your system or want to use the likes of ray tracing. Unlike DLSS, AMD is also offering four settings for Super Resolution: Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced and Performance. This way, gamers will be able find their preferred balance between graphics quality and performance.

What’s more, AMD has revealed that FSR will be an open-source solution, meaning it will be compatible on over 100 CPUs and GPUs, including those made by Nvidia. It’s currently unclear whether the PS5 and Xbox Series X will also support the technology. When asked why AMD is allowing access to competitors, the company said it believes in an open platform and wants to increase the incentive for developers to support the technology.

Super Resolution will only work with supported games, with AMD yet to reveal a list of compatible titles other than Godfall. Gamers will be given the opportunity to suggest which games should get support for Super Resolution by visiting AMD’s website.

We will be testing out AMD’s Super Resolution once it launches to see how big of an impact it makes on the visuals, and whether the performance jump is worth the trade off. Be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more updates.