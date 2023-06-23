Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nura is reborn with Denon’s PerL personalised sound earbuds

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It emerged earlier this year that Nura had been bought by Japanese electronics company Denon, but while the name is gone, the personalised audio technology lives on in the new PerL true wireless earphones.

There are currently two versions that will be available in the PerL and PerL Pro models, and you’ll likely notice that they look very similar to the NuraTrue earphone that was launched early in 2023.

The earphones are currently only available in the US, and in limited quantities, with a UK release expected in Autumn 2023.

The PerL features Denon’s “vivid and spacious signature sound” with a personalised sound profile powered by Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT), which we’re going to take a guess as being exactly what was found in Nura’s earbuds.

The Masimo AAT creates a personal audio profile to optimise sound quality for each user, measuring a person’s hearing characteristics to enhance depth, detail and clarity. The Perl Pro take sound quality a little further than the standard model in providing “high-quality wireless sound comparable to a CD, with a surround sound effect”. That sounds a lot like support for aptX Lossless audio as well as room for Dirac’s surround sound technology.

Both feature active noise-cancellation with the PerL Pro benefitting from adaptive ANC. It also has more extensive battery life with 8 hours per bud compared to the PerL’s 6 hours.

We already know the price for each earbud, with the PerL Pro set to retail at $349 / €349 / £249 and the PerL priced at $199 / €199 / £189. You can have a look at the PerL Pro at this link, and the Perl over here.

We do have a full review in the offing for the NuraTrue Pro, but we were undecided as to whether to put it live considering the company no longer exists in its original form. Have a look for the review as it’ll likely point in the direction, if not offer very similar performance, to what the Denon PerL true wireless earphones will offer when they go on sale.

You might like…

Cleer Audio unveils the Arc II Sport with improved sound and battery life

Cleer Audio unveils the Arc II Sport with improved sound and battery life

Kob Monney 47 mins ago
Dirac and Polestar collaborate to create next-gen in-car audio system for the Polestar 3

Dirac and Polestar collaborate to create next-gen in-car audio system for the Polestar 3

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Apple Vision Pro will have an in-flight Travel Mode – here’s what we know

Apple Vision Pro will have an in-flight Travel Mode – here’s what we know

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
This is the cheapest price for the Super Mario RPG remake

This is the cheapest price for the Super Mario RPG remake

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Apple and LG team-up to transform the hotel TV experience

Apple and LG team-up to transform the hotel TV experience

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Sony would deny Activision PS6 details if Microsoft takeover happens

Sony would deny Activision PS6 details if Microsoft takeover happens

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.