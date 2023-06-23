Nura is reborn with Denon’s PerL personalised sound earbuds

It emerged earlier this year that Nura had been bought by Japanese electronics company Denon, but while the name is gone, the personalised audio technology lives on in the new PerL true wireless earphones.

There are currently two versions that will be available in the PerL and PerL Pro models, and you’ll likely notice that they look very similar to the NuraTrue earphone that was launched early in 2023.

The earphones are currently only available in the US, and in limited quantities, with a UK release expected in Autumn 2023.

The PerL features Denon’s “vivid and spacious signature sound” with a personalised sound profile powered by Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT), which we’re going to take a guess as being exactly what was found in Nura’s earbuds.

The Masimo AAT creates a personal audio profile to optimise sound quality for each user, measuring a person’s hearing characteristics to enhance depth, detail and clarity. The Perl Pro take sound quality a little further than the standard model in providing “high-quality wireless sound comparable to a CD, with a surround sound effect”. That sounds a lot like support for aptX Lossless audio as well as room for Dirac’s surround sound technology.

Both feature active noise-cancellation with the PerL Pro benefitting from adaptive ANC. It also has more extensive battery life with 8 hours per bud compared to the PerL’s 6 hours.

We already know the price for each earbud, with the PerL Pro set to retail at $349 / €349 / £249 and the PerL priced at $199 / €199 / £189. You can have a look at the PerL Pro at this link, and the Perl over here.

We do have a full review in the offing for the NuraTrue Pro, but we were undecided as to whether to put it live considering the company no longer exists in its original form. Have a look for the review as it’ll likely point in the direction, if not offer very similar performance, to what the Denon PerL true wireless earphones will offer when they go on sale.