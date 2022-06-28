 large image

NuraTrue Pro boasts Dirac spatial audio, aptX Lossless support

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Nura has been making (sound) waves with its personalised approach to headphones, tailoring sound to a person’s own individual hearing, and the NuraTrue Pro is the latest and possibly the most ambitious headphone from the company so far. You can read our first impression by heading over here.

And we describe them as ambitious because of the high-end features the buds pack. The NuraTrue Pro are one of the first headphones to support Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless, which claims to be able to stream bit-for-bit uncompressed CD quality audio over a Bluetooth connection. The earbuds also support spatial audio functionality from Swedish audio wizards Dirac that upmixes stereo content into a more immersive soundscape.

These features come in alongside Nura’s award-winning personalised sound technology that measures a user’s hearing and creates a custom profile for audio that’s specifically balanced to the listener’s hearing capabilities. Also making its way to the NuraTrue Pro is the ProEQ feature, exclusively available on these wireless earphones, that enables manual RQ fine-tuning via the companion apps.

NuraTrue Pro black background

Nura claims they’ve improved the active noise cancellation performance over the NuraTrue model, with a high precision cancellation signal that can dynamically adapt to changes in the positioning of the earbud is used cancel out sounds around the listener. A transparency is available if you want to hear more of what’s around you. For call quality the NuraTrue Pro use four built-in microphones and a bone conduction sensor to pick-up the voice clearly and ensure it’s not disrupted by any surrounding noise.

There’s Bluetooth 5.3, and we believe the NuraTrue Pro are the first buds we know of that support this wireless standard, with multiple simultaneous connections supported and dynamic switching between earbuds so either side can be used independently of each other.

Battery life is 8 hours per earbud with an additional 24 in the case for 32 hours in total, and in another highly requested feature, wireless charging has been added to the charging case, and for those still charging by USB-C, charging via the provided cable has been reduced by 50%.

You can head over to the company’s Kickstarter page where early bird discounts will see the Pro earphones knocked down to $199. If you don’t take advantage of it, the NuraTrue Pro will retail for $329 / £299 / €359 / $AUD 499.

