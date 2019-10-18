Nintendo has now sold more than 15 million Switches in the US alone

It’s fair to say that Nintendo has very much put the ghost of the Wii U’s failure behind it. The company has just announced that the brilliant Switch and Switch Lite consoles have broken the 15 million sales mark in the United States since launching in 2017. The Wii U, meanwhile sold 13.5 million globally in five years.

Attachment rates are also pretty solid in the States, with 14 games selling over a million units each, and four selling over six million: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“As we enter our third holiday season, Nintendo Switch is creating smiles and enjoying broad appeal, with more than 15 million consumers across North America playing their favorite games whenever and wherever they like,” said Doug Bowser, the appropriately named president of Nintendo America.

And that’s just one territory for the Switch, of course. The company said it had passed ten million sales in Europe last week, and eight million in Japan, where it’s now ahead of the PlayStation 4. It’s apparently closing in on the 40 million mark worldwide.

While these numbers still put it a little behind the Xbox One and a long way behind PlayStation 4 in lifetime sales worldwide, the consoles are at very different points in their respective lifecycles. While Microsoft and Sony’s machines emerged in late 2013, the Switch didn’t arrive until 2017.

In other words, it has loads of time to close the gap. While Sony and Microsoft plot their new hardware for next year, there’s plenty of life in the Switch yet.

