Motorola reveals new top-end flagship Edge 40 Pro

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Motorola is back with a new smartphone that promises to up the ante in terms of performance and features. The Edge 40 Pro is a phone that’s packed with power, and it looks like Motorola has spared no expense in creating a device that can compete with the top flagships in 2023.

That’s largely down to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform that powers it – the processor used in most 2023 flagships including the OnePlus 11 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. According to Motorola, this chip provides a 35% boost in CPU performance, a 25% increase in GPU performance, and 40% greater power efficiency than its predecessor. That’s coupled with a generous 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage as standard.

But the Edge 40 Pro is more than just a powerhouse of processing power.

The Edge 40 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED curved, borderless display outfitted with an anti-fingerprint coating and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. You’ll also get a snappy 165Hz refresh rate and IP68 water protection that can survive in up to 1.5m of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro camera

In terms of the Edge 40 Pro’s camera, you’re going to get a beefy triple-camera setup on the back with optical image stabilization and instant all-pixel focus. There’s a 50MP high-res camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision, and a 12MP 2x telephoto portrait camera to round out the full three-camera layout. For selfies, the Edge 40 Pro has a 60MP front-facing camera with Snapdragon’s Cognitive Image Signal Processor that relies on AI to optimize images.

Software-wise, the Edge 40 Pro is set to run Android 13 that’s been customized by Motorola to enable features like simple gestures, custom entertainment settings, and extra personalization options. All told, the plan looks to be to keep the OS clean and lightweight while still adding in some of Motorola’s own unique flavour when it comes to the Edge 40 Pro’s version of Android.

If all of the above sounds good to you, you can pick up an Edge 40 Pro of your own at an MSRP of £799/€899 in the coming days.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

