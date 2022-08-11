Moto Razr 2022 foldable and X30 Pro flagship finally announced

After a mysterious delay, Motorola has finally announced its Moto Razr 2022 foldable and Moto X30 Pro flagship phones, alongside the mid-range Moto S30 Pro.

The Moto Razr 2022 (via Gizmochina) is the hotly anticipated compact foldable that could provide the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its first (and right now only) competition. It packs the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip into a refined flip phone design, which indicates a major advance from the clunky and underpowered Razr 2019.

Besides that cutting edge chip, the Razr 2022 also does away with its predecessor’s ugly chin and display notch, opting for a more premium and modern bezelless look instead. It has a 3,500mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the Flip 4’s, and 33W charging.

Opening the phone out reveals a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a Flip 4-topping 144Hz refresh rate. On the outside of the phone is a 2.7-inch P-OLED secondary display, which is significantly bigger than its Samsung rival.

Motorola’s camera tech also grabs the attention, with a 50MP OIS-assisted wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide. The selfie camera is a 32MP affair.

Pricing for the Moto Razr 2022 is relatively aggressive, with a local price of 5,999 yuan (about £730). As we reported yesterday, that promises to undercut the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola has also announced its Moto X30 Pro, which looks to be a rare genuine flagship from the Lenovo-owned brand. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and sports a more traditional premium design with a dual-curved display.

That display is a 6.73-inch P-OLED with a FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. You can specify the phone with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, and it coms with a 4,500mAh battery with 125W charging support.

Perhaps the most eye-catching spec here is the X30 Pro’s 200MP main camera. Featuring Samsung’s 1/1.22″ ISOCELL HP1 sensor, it’s the first to hit the market, with flexible Chameleon Cell technology adjusting the level of pixel binning according to the environment.

Pricing for the X30 Pro starts from 3,699 yuan (about £450).

Motorola also announced the Moto S30 Pro, which seems to be a new mid-range contender. It packs an older Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera backed by a 13MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor, and a 4,270mAh battery with 68W charging.

It’s priced from 2,199 yuan (about £270).

All of these phones were scheduled to be unveiled at an August 2 launch event, but it was mysteriously postponed at the last minute. It remains to be seen which of these will make their way to other territories, and when we might see them.