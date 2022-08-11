 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Moto Razr 2022 foldable and X30 Pro flagship finally announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

After a mysterious delay, Motorola has finally announced its Moto Razr 2022 foldable and Moto X30 Pro flagship phones, alongside the mid-range Moto S30 Pro.

The Moto Razr 2022 (via Gizmochina) is the hotly anticipated compact foldable that could provide the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its first (and right now only) competition. It packs the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip into a refined flip phone design, which indicates a major advance from the clunky and underpowered Razr 2019.

Besides that cutting edge chip, the Razr 2022 also does away with its predecessor’s ugly chin and display notch, opting for a more premium and modern bezelless look instead. It has a 3,500mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the Flip 4’s, and 33W charging.

Opening the phone out reveals a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a Flip 4-topping 144Hz refresh rate. On the outside of the phone is a 2.7-inch P-OLED secondary display, which is significantly bigger than its Samsung rival.

Motorola’s camera tech also grabs the attention, with a 50MP OIS-assisted wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide. The selfie camera is a 32MP affair.

Pricing for the Moto Razr 2022 is relatively aggressive, with a local price of 5,999 yuan (about £730). As we reported yesterday, that promises to undercut the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola has also announced its Moto X30 Pro, which looks to be a rare genuine flagship from the Lenovo-owned brand. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and sports a more traditional premium design with a dual-curved display.

That display is a 6.73-inch P-OLED with a FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. You can specify the phone with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, and it coms with a 4,500mAh battery with 125W charging support.

Perhaps the most eye-catching spec here is the X30 Pro’s 200MP main camera. Featuring Samsung’s 1/1.22″ ISOCELL HP1 sensor, it’s the first to hit the market, with flexible Chameleon Cell technology adjusting the level of pixel binning according to the environment.

Pricing for the X30 Pro starts from 3,699 yuan (about £450).

Motorola also announced the Moto S30 Pro, which seems to be a new mid-range contender. It packs an older Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera backed by a 13MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor, and a 4,270mAh battery with 68W charging.

It’s priced from 2,199 yuan (about £270).

All of these phones were scheduled to be unveiled at an August 2 launch event, but it was mysteriously postponed at the last minute. It remains to be seen which of these will make their way to other territories, and when we might see them.

You might like…

Disney Plus ad-supported tier isn’t the good news you hoped it would be

Disney Plus ad-supported tier isn’t the good news you hoped it would be

Jon Mundy 16 mins ago
Sony PS Plus freebies for August offer nothing just for Premium subscribers

Sony PS Plus freebies for August offer nothing just for Premium subscribers

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
iPhone 14 range could get a nasty price hike – Kuo

iPhone 14 range could get a nasty price hike – Kuo

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
How to watch the UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Frankfurt live stream details

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Frankfurt live stream details

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Release date, price, and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Release date, price, and specifications

Peter Phelps 18 hours ago
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.