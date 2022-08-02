Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch event cancelled at last minute

Motorola has abruptly cancelled its big launch event for the Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro, with no immediate explanation given.

The Lenovo-owned brand was due to hold its launch event at 11:30am GMT / 7:30am ET today, but general manager Chen Jin has taken to Weibo to announce that the event will no longer take place.

“I’m sorry to inform you that it was originally scheduled to The moto new product launch held at 7:30 tonight was cancelled for some reason,” said Jin (via translations software). “We still sincerely hope to bring the new moto products to everyone, and still be the moto that Chinese users like.”

That’s all Chen had to say on the matter, other than exhorting fans to “please continue to pay attention to the official platforms of moto” for any follow-up information.

Motorola’s official Weibo account followed up on this abrupt announcement with an apology: “We are deeply sorry for this. Thank you for your enthusiastic support for the new product of moto. For information about the new product, you can continue to pay attention to the official moto information platform.”

While no reason has been given for the cancellation, it’s noteworthy that it comes in the midst of dramatically escalating tensions between the US and China. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan today, which has provoked both strong condemnation and military manoeuvring from China by way of a response.

We’ll let you know when we hear anything more about this cancelled Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch. The former phone in particular is shaping up to be an intriguing rival to the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.