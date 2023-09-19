Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: Everything we know so far

The next Microsoft Surface hardware announcement is on the horizon, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is slated to finally make an appearance, with a refreshed design and new internals.

Microsoft’s Surface laptop range is very versatile, but the two-in-one Surface Laptop Studio is especially eye-catching with a hinge that allows the screen to fold back over the keyboard. An update to the Surface Laptop Studio is expected to be revealed during Microsoft’s hardware announcement, on 21st September.

We’ve curated this guide on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 to keep you informed on all the latest updates and rumours, so you know what to expect when it launches. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know right now.

We expect the Surface Laptop Studio 2 to be announced on the 21st of September 2023. Microsoft has not specifically highlighted this laptop in its invites, but we can assume that it will launch alongside other Surface range devices.

We don’t know when the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be available to buy, however. Microsoft usually ships its devices a few weeks after the initial announcement. There is a chance that it will launch at different times in different regions; we will be sure to update this article when we know more.

In terms of the pricing, Windows Central has stated that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have a $1899 starting price. This model could feature an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Xe graphics, according to the report. We will update this article when we have more information on the UK and European pricing.

Specs

As revealed in the pricing section, it’s expected that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will come with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. Leaked Geekbench results revealed that these processors will be the i7-13700H and i7-13800H, specifically.

The RAM options are expected to include 16GB, 32GB and 64GB, with Windows Central claiming that the storage options will be 512GB, 1TB and 2TB.

These rumours suggest that there won’t be an Intel Core i5 model. However, a separate Windows Central article does claim that there will be options to include either an RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 graphics chip, which would make the Surface Laptop Studio 2 one of the most powerful Surface laptops on the market. WinFuture also reported that there will be a base configuration available with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, for those who don’t want to splash out on a powerful GPU.

Another WinFuture article claims that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will come with the same 58Wh battery as its predecessor.

Design and features

Some official renders of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 have been released (via WinFuture), which gives us a good idea of the design of the latest laptop. Unfortunately, it looks like the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have the same design as its predecessor, with the main difference being the new inclusion of a USB-A port and microSD slot.

Image Credit (WinFuture/Microsoft)

The only colourway we have seen so far is the classic platinum option, with no rumours circulating about a new colour. Windows Central has reported that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will come with the latest USB-A port and microSD card reader, alongside two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect port for charging.

The same WinFuture article claims that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will come with an upgraded haptic touchpad. This should allow users to control aspects of the laptop – potentially the brightness and volume – from the touchpad itself.

The display is slated to sit at 14.4 inches. Multiple outlets have suggested that the display will be brighter – although we have no word on how bright – with HDR support. Windows Central claimed that there will be no 16-inch model available, so you will have to look elsewhere if you’re after a larger productivity device.