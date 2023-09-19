Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: All the latest news and rumours

We might be about to see the launch of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3. Microsoft is hosting a Surface and AI event this Thursday with its excellent value laptop device rumoured to be getting a refresh. Let’s dive into all the key rumours.

The Surface range has grown stale over recent years, even with the slight design refresh of the Surface Pro 9, and epitomised by the tiny changes to the Surface Laptop year after year. However, its cheaper laptop has been a shining light.

The Surface Laptop Go 2, and its predecessor, have represented a great way for value laptop buyers to get a stylish and effective productivity machine for a reasonable price. The next iteration could be coming on Thursday, alongside a Surface Go 4 and Surface Laptop Studio 2. Here’s all the important speculation.

According to WinFuture, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 will launch with a starting price of €899 (~£775/$961). This report on price seems rather high, with the current Surface Laptop Go 2 currently on sale for €569/£475/$499. It would represent a large price increase on the current base model, but this is somewhat explained by a rumoured increase in starting specs. The expected release date for the new device is October 2023.

Surface Laptop Go 2 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Specs

The main news on the specification front for the Surface Laptop Go 3 is that it is rumoured to ditch any configurations featuring 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Instead, the base model should feature 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, going some way to explain the rumoured price increase.

Elsewhere, a key upgrade is from an 11th-generation Intel chip to an Intel Core i5-1235U, which can offer up to 4.4GHz speeds. The 12.4-inch 3:2 HD+ display is set to stay the same, as is the 1.1kg weight of the device and 41Whr battery size.

Design and features

Very little is expected to change when it comes to the looks and feature set of a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3. New Surface Laptop launches often bring a new colour variant but leaked marketing images appear to point towards the same set of Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum hues as the previous model.