Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: Everything we know so far

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

We could be set for the biggest upgrade to the Surface line ever in 2024. Rumours are pointing towards some big changes for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. Here are all the key details on the incoming laptop.

Let’s face it, the Surface Laptop has been a bit of a disappointment over the last several years. It launched with a lot of promise and felt like a true Windows rival to the MacBook Air. But, it’s look has barely changed since its inception, leading it to fall behind. That could all be about to change, with Intel Core Ultra and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite looking like they may play a big part. Let’s dive into the rumours and reports.

Release Date

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 looks set to launch over the next couple of months, with conflicting reports over which models will drop and when. Windows Central reports that Surface Laptop 6 will be announced this month (March) and it will feature both Intel and Qualcomm Snapdragon options. Further, the release date for the Intel model will be April then the Snapdragon following in June.

Snapdragon X Elite specs
Snapdragon X Elite specifications – Image Credit (Qualcomm)

However, The Verge reports a slightly conflicting view on the release dates. It states that a Microsoft event in March won’t reveal the new updated models but rather commercial versions. There’s agreement on April and June release dates for the consumer version, but there is no stated announcement date.

Specs and Design

The Microsoft Surface line is no stranger to offering multiple chip options from different brands, with Intel and AMD being an option on previous version of its laptops while Intel and Qualcomm have shared the Surface Pro range of late.

But, for the first time, the Surface Laptop 6 is set to sport options from Intel and Qualcomm Snapdragon. Windows Central and The Verge report that the new models will offer an Intel Core Ultra option and a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite variant.

Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s currently no word on the wider specifications of the laptop, whether that could be a boosted display, as with the new expected OLED option for the Surface Pro 10, or key information on storage and RAM sizes.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 looks set to finally modernise the design of the Surface clamshall, with slimmer bezels, more rounded corners, a new haptic trackpad, two USB-C and one USB-A ports.

Expectedly, the device is also expected to feature a Microsoft Copilot key too. Windows Central reports the new Surface devices are set to feature “on-device Copilot functionality”, in contrast to the cloud version of Copilot currently available as part of Windows 11. Part of this AI push is set to include real-time live captions and translations, video game upscaling, frame rate smoothing, enhanced Windows Studio Effects and a new “AI Explorer” (described as “advanced Copilot“).

The Trusted Take

The reports surrounding the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 are extremely exciting for two key reasons. First, the Surface Laptop has long been due a big upgrade and the addition of new chips from Intel and Qualcomm alongside a modernised design looks set to provide just that. Then, Microsoft looks like it could debut some truly useful AI use cases with its new Surface devices, something the category sorely needs to justify all the articifical intelligence hype.

Adam Speight

By Adam Speight

Computing Editor

You might like…

Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam will enhance your look with AI

Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam will enhance your look with AI

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Microsoft is ditching Android app integration in Windows 11

Microsoft is ditching Android app integration in Windows 11

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
iOS 17.4 is here with podcast transcripts, new emoji and huge EU changes

iOS 17.4 is here with podcast transcripts, new emoji and huge EU changes

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This Backbone One bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

This Backbone One bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Everything we know so far

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Everything we know so far

Ryan Jones 20 hours ago
Mac Mini M3 (2024): Everything we know so far

Mac Mini M3 (2024): Everything we know so far

Ryan Jones 22 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words