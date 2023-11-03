Microsoft is besieging Xbox gamers with Call of Duty ads

Microsoft owns Call of Duty now and, if you didn’t know that, you will next time you turn on your Xbox Series S or Series X.

Users in North America have started seeing a full screen pop-up ad for the forthcoming Xbox version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Users reported seeing the advertisements Modern Warfare 3 when they boot up their system and that requires them to manually exit the menu before they can get on with the business of gaming on their gaming system.

As VGC points out in its report, Microsoft has previous for this. Gamers have also seen the promos for first-party games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

However, this is stark given it’s effectively Microsoft flaunting its super acquisition that was finally rubber stamped last month. Naturally, there are some gamers who aren’t fans of the situation.

Modern Warfare 3 is out on Xbox, PC and, yes, PS5 on November 10. We can’t imagine we’ll see those advertisements on Sony’s console.