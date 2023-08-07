Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reboot lands November 10, predictably

Activision has confirmed the next Call of Duty game will be called Modern Warfare 3 and will go on sale on November 10.

The third reboot of the classic Modern Warfare series (which originally spanned 2007 to 2011) will complete the remakes of the Infinity Ward-developed trilogy many regard as the finest era for Call of Duty.

There isn’t a lot else to say at this point beyond the ominous reveal teaser trailer that proclaims: “Never bury your enemies alive!”

While the release of that particular game at that particular time of year is entirely predictable, it’s still notable due to previous rumours a main Call of Duty game might not arrive in 2023.

As one point it was speculated an expansion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might suffice for 2023. That won’t be the case. The game will remain available on all the requisite formats and perhaps others given Microsoft signed a pact with hardware makers and service providers to keep CoD available to all and not just on Xbox and PC.

There are still a few loose ends to tie up in Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision, but the biggest hurdle has been cleared with the US government losing its big to block the deal on competition grounds.

We reviewed the original CoD:MW 3 game 12 years ago and proclaimed: “Modern Warfare 3 is very much what you’d expect from a Modern Warfare title. It’s a game of spectacular set-pieces, hard-hitting action, bombastic mass-destruction and a genuinely gob-smacking disregard for moral boundaries.

“It’s heavily orchestrated and incredibly linear, and it boasts a storyline that’s equal parts Tom Clancy and Chuck Norris. If you loved Modern Warfare and its sequel and you really want more of the same, then your wish has been granted. In fact, it’s almost exactly the same in every way.”