Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reboot lands November 10, predictably

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Activision has confirmed the next Call of Duty game will be called Modern Warfare 3 and will go on sale on November 10.

The third reboot of the classic Modern Warfare series (which originally spanned 2007 to 2011) will complete the remakes of the Infinity Ward-developed trilogy many regard as the finest era for Call of Duty.

Snatch up the Lenovo Legion 5 for under £1000

Snatch up the Lenovo Legion 5 for under £1000

If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop and don’t know where to start, this discount on the Lenovo Legion 5 is definitely worth checking out.

  • Box.co.uk
  • Save £580
  • Now £999.99
View Deal

There isn’t a lot else to say at this point beyond the ominous reveal teaser trailer that proclaims: “Never bury your enemies alive!”

While the release of that particular game at that particular time of year is entirely predictable, it’s still notable due to previous rumours a main Call of Duty game might not arrive in 2023.

As one point it was speculated an expansion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might suffice for 2023. That won’t be the case. The game will remain available on all the requisite formats and perhaps others given Microsoft signed a pact with hardware makers and service providers to keep CoD available to all and not just on Xbox and PC.

There are still a few loose ends to tie up in Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision, but the biggest hurdle has been cleared with the US government losing its big to block the deal on competition grounds.

We reviewed the original CoD:MW 3 game 12 years ago and proclaimed: “Modern Warfare 3 is very much what you’d expect from a Modern Warfare title. It’s a game of spectacular set-pieces, hard-hitting action, bombastic mass-destruction and a genuinely gob-smacking disregard for moral boundaries.

“It’s heavily orchestrated and incredibly linear, and it boasts a storyline that’s equal parts Tom Clancy and Chuck Norris. If you loved Modern Warfare and its sequel and you really want more of the same, then your wish has been granted. In fact, it’s almost exactly the same in every way.”

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Review

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will defy FPS genre with third-person multiplayer mode

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will defy FPS genre with third-person multiplayer mode

Chris Smith 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.