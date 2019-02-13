Nvidia has confirmed Metro Exodus will support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) on launch day, with the game releasing this Friday.

If you’re not familiar with the lingo, DLSS is a technology used by the Nvidia RTX graphics card family that uses deep learning and artificial intelligence to give the GPU a performance boost.

While DLSS won’t technically improve the visuals of a video game compared to more traditional rendering techniques, it will help the GPU run more efficiently and prevent features such as ray tracing becoming a major drain on the GPU’s processing power.

Ray tracing has previously dealt a major hit to the performance of Battlefield 5, with frame dropping as much as 20fps. DLSS looks to resolve this, with Nvidia claiming its new technology will see a performance boost of up to 30% when using the Ultra Preset and High Ray Tracing settings in Metro Exodus. This is of course dependent on the graphics card and resolution gamers are using.

This means you’ll theoretically get a smoother performance and higher frame rates with DLSS, therefore in-game movement will appear snappier so you’ve got a slightly better chance of shooting all those Metro Exodus mutants before one chows down on you.

Nvidia has also confirmed that Battlefield 5 now also has a patch to enable use of DLSS, so you can benefit from the performance-boosting technology in the WW2 shooter.

The likes of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Hitman 2 and Final Fantasy 15 are also confirmed to support DLSS in the future, although they’re yet to have the required patch to enable the technology. There’s currently no word on when the patches will arrive for any of these titles.

More games released in 2019 are also expected to show support for DLSS throughout the year, with Bioware already revealing Anthem will support Nvidia’s technology shortly after launch.

Are you excited to see the impact DLSS has on Metro Exodus and Battlefield 5? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.