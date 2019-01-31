Worried your current PC doesn’t have the muscle to run Metro Exodus? Fortunately you have plenty of time to upgrade, with the official Metro Exodus system requirements now available to the public.

Not only has developer 4A Games released the ‘minimum specs’ for the upcoming shooter, but also provided the requirements to get this game running in 4K. And, if you fancy, there’s even the required system build for ray tracing, so you can ogle the revolutionary visuals of Nvidia’s exciting new technology.

We’ll go through all of the Metro Exodus PC requirements for each option, and then suggest the best value components to buy.

Full HD @ 30fps – Metro Exodus System Requirements



Metro Exodus’ minimum system requirements are listed below:

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4440

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 670 / Nvidia GTX 1050 /

AMD Radeon HD 7870

You’ll be able to get a build such as this one on the cheap compared to most rigs. Mind, you’ll only be able to run Metro Exodus at 30fps in Full HD with these components.

This means performance could be jagged, which is particularly noticeable in a first-person shooters such as Metro Exodus.

Honestly, we wouldn’t recommend playing this title with such a low-powered gaming PC, but if you really insist on keeping prices down to as little as possible, here are the components we suggest going for:

Full HD @ 60fps – Metro Exodus System Requirements



If you’re going to be playing Metro Exodus in Full HD, this is the build I strongly suggest you opt for:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 / Nvidia RTX 2060 /

AMD RX Vega 56

Since we suggest you plump for the AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor for the minimum build due to price and accessibility, the only component separating the two recommended gaming rigs here is the graphics card.

For an extra £279, the Nvidia GTX 1070 should allow you to reach 60fps when playing Metro Exodus in Full HD and graphics settings set to ‘High’.

If you want to play Metro Exodus at a 1920 x 1080 resolution, this is the rig we suggest you go for. Just bear in mind that this setup won’t be capable of 4K or ray tracing. For those lust worthy features, you’re going to need to cough up a lot more cash.

4K @ 60fps – Metro Exodus System Requirements



Here’s the official recommended 4K build for Metro Exodus:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

There’s little surprise the 4K build for Metro Exodus has an incredibly steep price. Not only do you need to invest in one of the very best consumer graphics cards available, but the CPU, RAM and cooler also require an upgrade to cope with the extra workload.

On the bright side, you’re getting a rig (according to 4A Games) capable of 60fps when running in 4K and with the setting cranked up to the ‘Extreme’ pre-set.

This system is also capable of ray tracing, as long as Windows 10 has been updated to the 1809 version. While you could alternatively buy a cheaper RTX graphics (the RTX 2060 for £340 for example) for ray tracing, it’s not yet apparent how much of a performance hit Metro Exodus will take once the technology is activated.

Don’t know what ray tracing is? This is Nvidia’s new real-time rendering technique, which simulates more realistic light, shadows, and reflections. Unfortunately, Metro Exodus will be one of two games to actively support it on launch, with Battlefield 5 being the other.

