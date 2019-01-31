Worried your current PC doesn’t have the muscle to run Metro Exodus? Fortunately you have plenty of time to upgrade, with the official Metro Exodus system requirements now available to the public.
Not only has developer 4A Games released the ‘minimum specs’ for the upcoming shooter, but also provided the requirements to get this game running in 4K. And, if you fancy, there’s even the required system build for ray tracing, so you can ogle the revolutionary visuals of Nvidia’s exciting new technology.
We’ll go through all of the Metro Exodus PC requirements for each option, and then suggest the best value components to buy.
Full HD @ 30fps – Metro Exodus System Requirements
OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10
CPU: Intel Core i5-4440
RAM: 8GB
GPU: Nvidia GTX 670 / Nvidia GTX 1050 /
AMD Radeon HD 7870
You’ll be able to get a build such as this one on the cheap compared to most rigs. Mind, you’ll only be able to run Metro Exodus at 30fps in Full HD with these components.
This means performance could be jagged, which is particularly noticeable in a first-person shooters such as Metro Exodus.
Honestly, we wouldn’t recommend playing this title with such a low-powered gaming PC, but if you really insist on keeping prices down to as little as possible, here are the components we suggest going for:
|Minimum Metro Exodus System Requirements
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G CPU (£90)
|Motherboard
|GIGABYTE B450M (£66)
|RAM
|Corsair Vengeance 8GB 2666MHz, 2 x 4GB (£60)
|SSD
|Kingston UV500 120GB (£25)
|HDD
|NA
|GPU
|Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1050 (£121)
|Power supply
|Corsair TX650M 80 Plus Gold (£77)
|Case
|BitFenix Nova (£35)
|Cooler
|Included with CPU
|Software
|Windows 10 (£120)
|Total price:
|£594
Full HD @ 60fps – Metro Exodus System Requirements
OS: Windows 10
CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K
RAM: 8GB
GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 / Nvidia RTX 2060 /
AMD RX Vega 56
Since we suggest you plump for the AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor for the minimum build due to price and accessibility, the only component separating the two recommended gaming rigs here is the graphics card.
For an extra £279, the Nvidia GTX 1070 should allow you to reach 60fps when playing Metro Exodus in Full HD and graphics settings set to ‘High’.
If you want to play Metro Exodus at a 1920 x 1080 resolution, this is the rig we suggest you go for. Just bear in mind that this setup won’t be capable of 4K or ray tracing. For those lust worthy features, you’re going to need to cough up a lot more cash.
|Recommended HD Metro Exodus System Requirements
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G CPU (£90)
|Motherboard
|GIGABYTE B450M (£66)
|RAM
|Corsair Vengeance 8GB 2666MHz, 2 x 4GB (£60)
|SSD
|Kingston UV500 120GB (£25)
|HDD
|NA
|GPU
|ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 (£400)
|Power supply
|Corsair TX650M 80 Plus Gold (£77)
|Case
|BitFenix Nova (£35)
|Cooler
|Included with CPU
|Software
|Windows 10 (£79)
|Total price:
|£832
4K @ 60fps – Metro Exodus System Requirements
OS: Windows 10
CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti
There’s little surprise the 4K build for Metro Exodus has an incredibly steep price. Not only do you need to invest in one of the very best consumer graphics cards available, but the CPU, RAM and cooler also require an upgrade to cope with the extra workload.
On the bright side, you’re getting a rig (according to 4A Games) capable of 60fps when running in 4K and with the setting cranked up to the ‘Extreme’ pre-set.
This system is also capable of ray tracing, as long as Windows 10 has been updated to the 1809 version. While you could alternatively buy a cheaper RTX graphics (the RTX 2060 for £340 for example) for ray tracing, it’s not yet apparent how much of a performance hit Metro Exodus will take once the technology is activated.
Don’t know what ray tracing is? This is Nvidia’s new real-time rendering technique, which simulates more realistic light, shadows, and reflections. Unfortunately, Metro Exodus will be one of two games to actively support it on launch, with Battlefield 5 being the other.
|Recommended 4K Metro Exodus System Requirements
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-8700 (£330)
|Motherboard
|MSI Z370 Gaming (£133)
|RAM
|Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 (£113)
|SSD
|Samsung 970 Evo 500GB (£111)
|HDD
|Toshiba 3TB HDD (£66)
|GPU
|Zotac Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GAMING (£1100)
|Power supply
|Corsair TX650M 80 Plus Gold (£77)
|Case
|BitFenix Nova (£35)
|Cooler
|Corsair Hydro Series H150i PRO (£145)
|Software
|Windows 10 (£79)
|Total price:
|£2186
Will you be looking to upgrade your gaming PC for Metro Exodus? Let us know @TrustedReviews.