Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Marshall Motif II ANC offers better battery life, improved noise-cancellation

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Audio brand Marshall has announced its latest entry into the true wireless market with the Motif II A.N.C.

Succeeding the original Motif ANC, the Motif II A.N.C claims to offer better battery life than before, as well as a tweaked design and improved noise-cancellation over its predecessor. And it looks to do this while hitting the same price as before.

With pretty much the same form factor as the original, the Motif II ANC has had a few tweaks to the design with a grippier stem and gold stylings that give it much more of an attractive look, mirroring the look of Marshall’s full-sized headphones and wireless speakers.

Battery life has gone up from 4.5 hours to 6 hours, and overall battery life with the charging case is better with 30 hours available. Fast-charging is supported, providing an hour from a fifteen minute top up.

The new earphones support Bluetooth Low Energy audio, which Marshall says creates the best possible connection between the earphones and mobile device so “you’ll never miss a eat”. Marshall also claim that it delivers high quality audio, increasing the streaming range and improving audio sync when watching video.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

And if you value companies that take a sustainable approach to the design of their products, then the Motif II ANC’s buds and case are constructed from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic, which includes materials such as used electronics, water bottles and automotive light covers.

The original Motif ANC scored four stars when we reviewed them, but we were disappointed by the strength of the noise-cancellation and “middling battery life”. With the battery given a boost, we hope the same is true for the ANC performance. We’ll have a better idea of how they fare when they go on sale from the 12th September onwards, priced at £179 / $199 / €199 / $CN1599 / 2295 SEK.

You might like…

OnePlus V Fold: Everything there is to know right now

OnePlus V Fold: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 9 mins ago
TCL’s latest budget phone has a unique feature I’d love to see on a future iPhone

TCL’s latest budget phone has a unique feature I’d love to see on a future iPhone

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Samsung launches limited edition Frame TV to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary

Samsung launches limited edition Frame TV to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
Roomba’s latest 2-in-1 cleaners have a neat ‘swap and mop’ feature

Roomba’s latest 2-in-1 cleaners have a neat ‘swap and mop’ feature

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The end of Zen? Asus may have canned the Zenfone line

The end of Zen? Asus may have canned the Zenfone line

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
The Nintendo Switch has achieved what was thought impossible

The Nintendo Switch has achieved what was thought impossible

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.