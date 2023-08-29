Marshall Motif II ANC offers better battery life, improved noise-cancellation

Audio brand Marshall has announced its latest entry into the true wireless market with the Motif II A.N.C.

Succeeding the original Motif ANC, the Motif II A.N.C claims to offer better battery life than before, as well as a tweaked design and improved noise-cancellation over its predecessor. And it looks to do this while hitting the same price as before.

With pretty much the same form factor as the original, the Motif II ANC has had a few tweaks to the design with a grippier stem and gold stylings that give it much more of an attractive look, mirroring the look of Marshall’s full-sized headphones and wireless speakers.

Battery life has gone up from 4.5 hours to 6 hours, and overall battery life with the charging case is better with 30 hours available. Fast-charging is supported, providing an hour from a fifteen minute top up.

The new earphones support Bluetooth Low Energy audio, which Marshall says creates the best possible connection between the earphones and mobile device so “you’ll never miss a eat”. Marshall also claim that it delivers high quality audio, increasing the streaming range and improving audio sync when watching video.

And if you value companies that take a sustainable approach to the design of their products, then the Motif II ANC’s buds and case are constructed from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic, which includes materials such as used electronics, water bottles and automotive light covers.

The original Motif ANC scored four stars when we reviewed them, but we were disappointed by the strength of the noise-cancellation and “middling battery life”. With the battery given a boost, we hope the same is true for the ANC performance. We’ll have a better idea of how they fare when they go on sale from the 12th September onwards, priced at £179 / $199 / €199 / $CN1599 / 2295 SEK.