Marshall and Patta team up for limited edition Emberton II speaker

Jon Mundy

Marshall and Patta have teamed up to launch a limited-edition of the former’s Emberton II portable speaker.

The UK music icon has enlisted the help of the Dutch streetwear company to produce a version of the popular Bluetooth speaker with a design inspired by Caribbean Soundsystem Culture.

This includes a multi-coloured grille with a combination of OSB wood print and fluorescent orange. It’s quite the striking combination.

This limited edition Emberton II speaker has the same familiar Marshall sound that prompted us to award the classic black model a 4.5 star review.

“The Emberton II boasts the same stylish looks as the original model, but benefits from tweaks to its audio and app support, while also boosting dust-resistance and battery life,” we concluded. “As a wireless speaker you can take to the park, beach or on holiday – the Emberton II comes highly recommended.”

Marshall’s collaboration with Patta doesn’t change up that solid core package, but it does give you another option if you find plain black a little drab.

This represents the first time that Marshall has collaborated on a portable speaker design with another brand. As part of the team-up, a special campaign has been created directed by Caribbean artist Gilleam Trapenberg.

The limited edition Marshall x Patta Emberton II portable speaker will be available to buy from 12pm on February 23, at a price of £179.99. It’ll be available from both the Marshall and Patta websites.

