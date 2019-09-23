Android 10 will roll out to a large number of Samsung phones shortly — but apparently these major S-series and Note flagships won’t be included.

Having shelled out hundreds of pounds on a top-notch Samsung handset a couple of years ago, you might expect major software updates to continue for at least a few years. But according to a leaked screenshot, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will miss out on the latest Android 10 operating system update, along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Related: Best Phones

Fortunately, most of Samsung’s latest phones do look set to receive the update, including many mid-range and budget devices along with the new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10. See the image below for the full list, as sourced by Android Pure:

We’d take all of this information with a pinch of salt for now, as it has not yet been officially confirmed by the manufacturer. Nonetheless, it would be disappointing if Samsung did drop those flagships from its update schedule a mere two years after release. It stands in stark contrast to the policy favoured by rivals Apple, which recently rolled out its latest iOS 13 update to the iPhone 6S (which dates from 2015). We’d like to see longer software support for smartphones in general, as this would go some way to ameliorating the problem of tech waste.

Related: Best Android Phones

For those lucky enough to have a phone set for an Android 10 makeover, there are a few neat new tricks in store. The most highly anticipated is probably Dark Mode, which will introduce a black-and-grey theme across the interface that’s a lot friendlier on your eyes than the default stark white light. Full gesture navigation will also be included in the new software, replacing the halfway-house between buttons and gestures that came with Android 9. The handiest new feature for students will be focus mode, which lets you choose a list of apps you want to silence for a select period of time, leaving you free from distractions in order to crack on with the job in hand.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…