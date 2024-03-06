Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam will enhance your look with AI

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Logitech has announced the MX Brio, a new webcam capable of 4K capture with further AI picture enhancements.

The sleek new aluminium-framed camera can stream in 4K at 30fps, or else 1080p at 60fps. Meanwhile, the 8.5MP sensor boasts 70 percent larger pixels than its predecessor, the Brio 4K.

Through the use of AI, the MX Brio can boost auto light correction with face-based image enhancement. Logitech claims that it supplies a two-fold improvement in face visibility and the same degree of improvement to finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to the brand’s previous premium 4K webcam.

You don’t need to leave it to AI to improve your appearance with the MX Brio, either. You can manually adjust things like exposure, tint, vibrance, and field of view through the Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software.

On the audio front, the Logitech MX Brio features two beamforming mics, which will reduce background noise.

The RightSight feature, meanwhile, will automatically keep the speaker in the centre of the frame. There’s also a Show Mode that lets you easily share sketches or other physical objects simply by tilting the camera down.

Compatibility extends to most of the big video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. The MX Brio also works with Chromebook.

The Logitech MX Brio will be made available, in Graphite and Pale Grey, from the Logitech website and other major retailers this month at a price of £219.99/$199.99/€229.

We’ve already put the webcam through its paces, and found it to be rather brilliant.

You might like…

Microsoft is ditching Android app integration in Windows 11

Microsoft is ditching Android app integration in Windows 11

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
iOS 17.4 is here with podcast transcripts, new emoji and huge EU changes

iOS 17.4 is here with podcast transcripts, new emoji and huge EU changes

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
This Backbone One bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

This Backbone One bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Everything we know so far

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: Everything we know so far

Ryan Jones 17 hours ago
Mac Mini M3 (2024): Everything we know so far

Mac Mini M3 (2024): Everything we know so far

Ryan Jones 19 hours ago
Apple struggling in China as iPhone sales take a big hit

Apple struggling in China as iPhone sales take a big hit

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words