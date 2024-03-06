Logitech MX Brio 4K webcam will enhance your look with AI

Logitech has announced the MX Brio, a new webcam capable of 4K capture with further AI picture enhancements.

The sleek new aluminium-framed camera can stream in 4K at 30fps, or else 1080p at 60fps. Meanwhile, the 8.5MP sensor boasts 70 percent larger pixels than its predecessor, the Brio 4K.

Through the use of AI, the MX Brio can boost auto light correction with face-based image enhancement. Logitech claims that it supplies a two-fold improvement in face visibility and the same degree of improvement to finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to the brand’s previous premium 4K webcam.

You don’t need to leave it to AI to improve your appearance with the MX Brio, either. You can manually adjust things like exposure, tint, vibrance, and field of view through the Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software.

On the audio front, the Logitech MX Brio features two beamforming mics, which will reduce background noise.

The RightSight feature, meanwhile, will automatically keep the speaker in the centre of the frame. There’s also a Show Mode that lets you easily share sketches or other physical objects simply by tilting the camera down.

Compatibility extends to most of the big video conferencing platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. The MX Brio also works with Chromebook.

The Logitech MX Brio will be made available, in Graphite and Pale Grey, from the Logitech website and other major retailers this month at a price of £219.99/$199.99/€229.

We’ve already put the webcam through its paces, and found it to be rather brilliant.