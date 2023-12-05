Logitech G Astro A50 X headphones could become your gaming hub

Logitech has announced a new set of premium gaming headphones, the Astro A50 X, that can switch seamlessly between multiple consoles and PCs.

The key innovation of the new Astro A50 X is its advanced Playsync base station, which enables one-click switching between multiple console and PC platforms. We’re talking both audio and video switching here.

As you might have guessed, this is achieved not through a standard Bluetooth or a classic USB-C dongle, but through HDMI 2.1 technology. The included base station uses HDMI both to direct audio wirelessly to the A50 X headset and to pass video through to your TV, all with the requisite 4K 120Hz HDR, VRR, and ALLM standards preserved.

Essentially, you’ll need to run all of your gaming set-ups through this base station using HDMI and USB cables, before plugging the base station directly into your TV.

Simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity is supported, so you’ll be able to keep your Discord chat or music playback going in the background. Talking of chat, the Logitech G Astro A50 X features an integrated 16-bit 48 kHz microphone.

Audio is transmitted at 24-bit fidelity, while all it takes to route audio to the headset is to undock it. Convenient.

What with this being a premium set of cans, you’d expect the audio to be high quality. So it is, with a 40 mm graphene driver, much like the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed that was launched earlier in the year. The use of graphene here is said to reduce distortion and bolster highs, mids, and the low-end.

The Logitech G Astro A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station is available for pre-order now direct from the Logitech website, priced at £379 / $379.99. It should hit wider retailers in early 2024.