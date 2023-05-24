Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed high-end gaming headphones announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Logitech has announced a new set of high-end gaming headphones in the the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed.

The big new addition this time around is Pro-G graphene audio drivers, with a 50 mm graphene diaphragm. Thanks to graphene’s uniquely rigid yet lightweight properties, the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed features extremely high fidelity sound and low distortion.

Together with DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound you can hopefull expect more immersive sound, and the ability to pinpoint audio direction more easily. That latter point reflects the fact that the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed has been produced in conjunction with “top esports athletes”.

The design is said to be a lightweight combination of aluminium and a steel frame, together with a rotating, durable hinge and swappable earpads. The latter can be specified in leatherette or velour. A detachable boom arm packs in a 6mm cardioid microphone.

Logitech is also promising improved connectivity (wireless, Bluetooth, and wired), as well as 50 hours of battery life on a single charge.

You can buy the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed now from the Logitech website. It costs £249/$249/€269, and comes in either black or white.

We were fans of the previous headset in the range, the Logitech G Pro X Wireless, which arrived in 2021. “The Logitech G Pro X Wireless offer great battery life, a seamless wireless connection, as well as rather good and well-balanced audio,” we said at the time.

We weren’t such big fans of the high price, mediocre mic, and lack of Bluetooth. Logitech appears to have corrected the Bluetooth omission, at least, but not the high price (these are even more expensive). The mic appears unchanged, meanwhile.

