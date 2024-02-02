Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Linn launches Klimax Solo 800 mono power amplifier

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

We know Linn for their speakers and turntables, but not so much for their power amplifiers. The Klimax Solo 800 marks the first of its kind from Linn.

The Glasgow-based audio company has created what it describes as a “superior-performance” amplifier, that it claims can drive any speaker optimally under any conditions, even speakers that present difficult loads.

Those are big words from Linn for a large amplifier, and they’re backed up by the numbers, delivering 800W into 4ohms and 1.2kW into 2-ohms. Operation is kept cool for this Class AB amplifier with “efficient” large surface area heatsinks, with the use of convection currents that draws cool air into the Klimax Solo 800’s hidden lower vents where heat is absorbed and then expelled from the the unit’s top surface.

The design does all this while ensuring temperature within the amp is minimised to ensure the internal components remain operate at a consistent at all times.

Linn Klimax Solo 800 Silver
credit: Linn

According to Linn, they say they’ve managed to “optimise and linearise” every internal stage of the amplifier to produce high performance. Its sixteen transistors are said to produce the “purest, ultra-linear” signal for loudspeakers, able to drive large speakers that present difficult loads with no tail-off in the performance as volume is turned off.

There’s a new switch-mode power supply topology for the Solo 800 dubbed Utopik, that can generate a maximum of 2kW power output whilst retaining “speed, responsiveness and consummate efficiency”. With the Utopik, Linn describes the Solo 800 as being cleaner, more efficient and whisper quiet over the full range of operating conditions.

Available in two finishes, a choice of black anodised or natural silver anodised faceplate, it’s available for order now. A pair of Klimax Solo 800 will set you back £75,000. You can book a demonstration over at this link.

You might like…

Apple’s answer to ChatGPT and Bard will be shown off this year

Apple’s answer to ChatGPT and Bard will be shown off this year

Chris Smith 21 mins ago
Vision Pro has 600 tailor-made apps at launch, Apple says.

Vision Pro has 600 tailor-made apps at launch, Apple says.

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
You don’t need Vision Pro to enjoy iPhone 15 Pro Spatial Video in VR

You don’t need Vision Pro to enjoy iPhone 15 Pro Spatial Video in VR

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Hulu nixing password sharing, may charge for privilege

Hulu nixing password sharing, may charge for privilege

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Cambridge Audio’s CXN100 is a brand new, “supercharged” streamer

Cambridge Audio’s CXN100 is a brand new, “supercharged” streamer

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Everything Sony revealed at State of Play including new, free Silent Hill game out now

Everything Sony revealed at State of Play including new, free Silent Hill game out now

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words