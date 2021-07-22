Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG PuriCare mask adds mic and speakers to amplify your voice

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG has announced a couple of major upgrades for its PuriCare Wearable AirPurifier, which will make it easier for people around wearers to hear and understand speech.

The latest iteration includes a built-in microphone and speaker which can amplify speech while offering a smaller and lighter form factor over-all. The company says at 94 grams the device can be worn comfortably for up to 8 hours.

LG says the VoiceOn feature will ensure wearers won’t have to pull down the mask or shout at the top of their lungs to have a chat with another human.

“VoiceON automatically recognises when users are talking and amplifies their voice through the built-in speaker so listeners don’t have to strain or lean in to hear every word,” the company says in a press release.

What stays the same is the built-in dual fans that can sense wearers’ breathing pattens, which LG says will make breathing “easier and more natural” than when you’re wearing a standard face-hugging covering. It still promises a tight seal that’ll stay comfortable for prolonged use. There’s a 1,000mAh battery (up from 850mAh) that can be replenished in two hours.

LG says the PuriCare, which was first unveiled around a year ago, will be available in Thailand from August. It promises other markets will follow when the requisite regulatory approval is granted in each nation.

The company says it is already being worn by 120 Thai athletes, coaches who used it to travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, which officially get underway this weekend.

Some Android users can now enjoy Apple Music lossless and spatial audio

Some Android users can now enjoy Apple Music lossless and spatial audio

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Battlefield 2042 will feature classic maps and a custom match builder

Battlefield 2042 will feature classic maps and a custom match builder

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Wear OS 3 Update: These current watches will eventually get upgrade

Wear OS 3 Update: These current watches will eventually get upgrade

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord: 5 key changes coming to the phone

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord: 5 key changes coming to the phone

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
The official Microsoft Flight Sim Accessories are here

The official Microsoft Flight Sim Accessories are here

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
PS5 owners can now get six months of Apple TV Plus for free

PS5 owners can now get six months of Apple TV Plus for free

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago

Considering masks are probably going to be around for some time yet, despite no longer being compulsory in England in most settings, tech-based solutions that lessen the burden could prove quite the earner for companies like LG.

We still prefer the Razer RGB face mask, which is much flashier than LG’s offering and promises an anti-fog coating and interior lighting so those around you will be able to see your mouth moving even when it’s dark.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.